Sami Zayn Captures Men's United States Championship, Earns Match at WrestleMania 42

Sami Zayn is now a two-time WWE Men's United States Champion.

The Underdog from the Underground answered the open challenge of Carmelo Hayes on Friday night's episode of SmackDown in Pittsburgh, and squeaked out the massive victory just three weeks out from WrestleMania 42.

Sami's victory came after SmackDown General Manger Nick Aldis informed him earlier in the night that he didn't have a guaranteed spot on the WrestleMania card, this despite new rival Trick Williams being informed that he would be competing at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'.

The always braggadocious Williams ended up eating a stiff right forearm from Zayn before any additional details about his upcoming 'Mania match were announced.

After Zayn revealed himself to be Melo's surprise opponent later in the night, Trick immediately made his bonafide superstar entrance to watch the match from the commentary desk. And he received another spectacular ovation from the WWE Universe.

Just as he did a week ago during the match against Aleister Black, Williams got involved in Sami's business, but his interference backfired this time around. Trick attempted to clock Sami with what appeared to be a drink container, and he struck his old NXT running buddy instead.

Congratulations to the NEW United States Champion!! 🏆



Things are looking up for @SamiZayn! pic.twitter.com/E86KlR2cpp — WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2026

Zayn very quickly capitalized on the opportunity that was presented to him by hitting Melo with the Helluva Kick to win the title.

Sami Zayn ends Carmelo Hayes' run as Men's United States Champion

The loss for Hayes ends his reign as Men's United States Champion at 90 days officially, but much like Ilja Dragunov before him, his abbreviated run with the title was impactful.

Carmelo defeated The Mad Dragon the day after Christmas last year to win the gold for the first time in his career. He went on to successfully defend it eight times, with victories over Johnny Gargano, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, Matt Cardona and Dragunov on multiple occasions, and each time he was a stand-out performer on the show.

The timing of this loss is unfortunate for Hayes, and his supporters, as he's now potentially veering off the road to WrestleMania next month.

It's the exact opposite for Zayn, who was surprisingly left off the card last April when the 'Showcase of the Immortals' was held inside Allegiant Stadium. That ended a string of five consecutive WrestleMania matches for Sami, many of which were among the very best of their respect events.

Zayn has been unsuccessfully chasing the WWE Championship for some time now, but Friday night marked his third singles championship victory since he ended Gunther's record-breaking reign as Men's Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania XL.

Apr 6, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Intercontinental Championship match between GUNTHER and Sami Zayn during Wrestlemania XL Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

He also defeated Solo Sikoa last August to win his first Men's U.S. Title, and in honor of the now retired John Cena, he reimplemented the U.S. Open Challenge that was continued under the subsequent reigns of Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes.

It had been rumored for weeks that the WWE creative team was discussing a match between Sami Zayn and Trick Williams at WrestleMania 42, and GM Nick Aldis later made it official. Sami will defend the Men's United States Championship against Trick on either Saturday, April 18 or Sunday, April 19 in Las Vegas.

We'll have to wait and see if Sami Zayn continues the tradition of the U.S. Open Challenge between now and then, and whether Carmelo Hayes can use that to his advantage to get himself back in the title hunt.