Drew McIntyre Fires Shot At CM Punk Ahead Of WWE Bash In Berlin
Drew McIntyre is fed up with CM Punk and it has reached it's boiling point.
On this week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, McIntyre was cutting in-ring promo hyping up his Strap Match with Punk this Saturday at WWE Bash in Berlin. "The Scottish Warrior" was talking about how Punk always attacks him from behind. It happened again as Punk was under the ring on Instagram Live when he slid out and whipped McIntyre and a couple of security guards in the process. While Punk ended up getting fined by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, McIntyre took to his Twitter account and let everyone know what he thought of Punk's sneak attack.
"Point proven," McIntyre said in the post. "CM Punk is a p—."
The feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk has been quite arguably the WWE's hottest angle thus far in 2024. Things began at November's Survivor Series when Punk returned to WWE after being out for nearly 11 years. From there, everything escalated when Punk tore his tricep at this year's Royal Rumble after a DDT from McIntyre.
Then at night one of WrestleMania 40, Punk was the guest commentator when McIntyre beat Seth Rollins to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. Instead of walking away and enjoying his moment, McIntyre turned his attention to Punk. After some trash talk, Punk swept McIntyre's leg onto the announce table and proceeded to hit him with his arm brace. That allowed Damien Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the gold.
In the following months, Punk cost McIntyre twice at Clash at the Castle and Money in the Bank premium live events, respectively, to win back his belt.
After Punk got cleared to return to action at the end of July, him and McIntyre battled at SummerSlam with Rollins as the special guest referee. It took a low blow, but McIntyre left with the victory.
Will the score be settled at WWE Bash in Berlin with each participant attached to a strap?