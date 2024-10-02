[WATCH] WWE Bad Blood Predictions: Will CM Punk or Drew McIntyre Walk Out of Hell in a Cell?
The most heated rivalry in all of WWE will reach its violent conclusion this Saturday night when CM Punk and Drew McIntyre fight inside of Hell in Cell at WWE Bad Blood.
Just how far are both men willing to go to finally end this months long saga? And who gets their hand raised at the end of the night? Will Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns be able to co-exist in their battle with the Bloodline? Can Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley finally get their revenge on the Judgment Day?
Join The Takedown on SI staff members as they dive into all the matches that are happening this weekend. The guys will tell you who should win, and more importantly, who will win!
WWE Bad Blood Card:
- CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell
- WWE Champion Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu
- Nia Jax defends her WWE Women's Championship against Bayley
- Liv Morgan defends her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley w/ Dominik Mysterio locked in a shark cage
- Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
As a bonus the guys also discussed Sami Zayn's chances of beating GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship, whenever that match takes place.
Bad Blood has a special start time this Saturday. The show goes live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia at 6PM ET / 5PM CT on Peacock. We'll have boots on the ground for both SmackDown and Bad Blood this weekend, so stay tuned for all our coverage.
