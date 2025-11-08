Drew McIntyre & Nick Aldis Have Heated, F-Bomb Laden Argument After WWE SmackDown

In case you missed it Friday Night on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre has been suspended from WWE and he's pretty pissed off about it.

The storyline suspension came moments after the Scottish Warrior ruined the show's main event match between WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Aleister Black. Toward the perceived conclusion of the bout, McIntyre appeared out of nowhere to Claymore Kick referee Dan Engler.

His interference sparked a two-on-two brawl, as Damian Priest would soon get involved along with Rhodes and Black, with the babyfaces ultimately chasing the heels away.

You may be asking why McIntyre chose Dan Engler as his initial target. If you remember correctly, it was Engler who officiated Drew's title shot at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend. Clearly, he's putting some of the blame for his loss on Engler after his poor ring positioning caused him to be squashed between both competitors and the turnbuckle.

Engler spent several minutes on the ground, which allowed Cody to DDT McIntyre onto the WWE Championship belt without getting disqualified. He would then hit the Cross Rhodes at the exact moment that Engler had recovered enough to count to three.

McIntyre must believe it was an inside job as he was heard shouting, "If you're with Cody, then you're against me," at Engler after delivering the Claymore.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has been growing increasingly frustrated with McIntyre's behavior as of later, and his actions Friday night finally broke the camel's back so to speak.

Aldis met McIntyre at the entrance ramp after the chaos of the main event had subsided, and he informed the former WWE Champion that he was officially suspended. The two began to argue as SmackDown went off the air.

That argument did not stop once the show did. WWE social media accounts sent out a digital exclusive late in the night that showed producers Robert Roode and Kenny Dykstra assisting in escorting McIntyre from the building as he and Aldis verbally tore into one another.

The F-Bombs were flying after Friday Night SmackDown

EXCLUSIVE: After SmackDown General Manager @RealNickAldis suspends @DMcIntyreWWE, the two engage in a heated backstage argument. pic.twitter.com/oukcriztbF — WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2025

While several f-bombs were edited out of the video, a few slipped through. As McIntyre was complaining about money being stolen from his family, Aldis was heard screaming that Drew had 'f---ed himself' and to get the 'f--- out' of the building.

It's unclear at this time how long McIntyre will be out action, but given that this is storyline driven, it's very possible fans see him back on SmackDown as soon as next week.

It will be very interesting to see where this story goes from here. Cody Rhodes is ready to move on from Drew McIntyre, and it's very unlikely that he will somehow manipulate his way into another WWE Championship opportunity with Nick Aldis completely fed up with him.

Drew McIntyre | WWE

Aldis is a former NWA and TNA Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion and still appears to be in great physical shape. He's taken a few bumps here or there during his WWE tenure, but has only ever been an on-screen authority figure since August of 2023.

This might be hard to believe, but Aldis is actually younger than McIntyre. Perhaps WWE is finally ready to let the 39-year-old get back in the ring and compete. Far from a guarantee, but I think many WWE fans would love to see him get that opportunity.

There were certainly plenty of people who wanted to see Aldis face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 back in April when Kevin Owens went down with an injury. Time will tell if Nick ultimately gets his moment.

