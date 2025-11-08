Did Kevin Owens just tease his return to WWE? One can only hope.

The Prize Fighter has been away from WWE since before WrestleMania 41. He was scheduled to face Randy Orton at 'Showcase of the Immortals' this year, but was pulled from the match because of a neck injury that would require surgery. At the time, Owens said he didn't know when or if he'd be able to return to the ring.

Well, Owens got WWE fans talking Friday afternoon. The former champion posted a video of himself running on X, in what was a first glimpse of physical activity for fans in months. There were no words spoken by Owens in the video, just the clip of him running on top of his entrance music. And also a brief cameo by his cat.

While this is certainly no guarantee that KO will be making a professional wrestling comeback, this has to be taken as a positive sign that his recovery is going well.

Owens absense has tested the depth of WWE's roster. His longtime friend and enemy, Sami Zayn, was moved over to the Smackdown brand soon after he left to help balance out the Blue and Red Brand rosters.

Prior to his exit, Owens was working at the top of the card with Cody Rhodes and had multiple PPV championship matches with The American Nightmare. The two men competed at this year's Royal Rumble PLE in a Ladder Match. Rhodes was victorious in the match after smashing Owens through a ladder.

Kevin Owens has been missed on WWE Programming

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

When Owens comes back to the company, there will be a long list of talent that he can work with, which will make for fresh matches. Kevin Owens against CM Punk is a major feud that WWE can run with -- especially now that Punk is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Other potential matches for Owens upon his return include Randy Orton -- who Owens didn't get to face at WrestleMania this year, Brock Lesnar, Aleister Black, Damian Priest, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and others.

With the Royal Rumble PLE around the corner in 2026, a surprise Owens return will likely be all over the rumor mill despite the fact that he had surgery on his injured neck earlier this summer. The 2026 Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia for the first time in company history. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time.

