WWE SmackDown Results [12/19/25]: Cody Rhodes Makes Bold Claim, Wyatts & MFT's Brawl

Much like everyone else in the WWE locker room, Cody Rhodes is trying to navigate a post-John Cena world.

The in-ring career of the 'Greatest of All-Time' is now over after his loss to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, and The American Nightmare made a bold statement during his appearance on SmackDown Friday night in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Rhodes reminded SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, and anyone else who may have forgotten, that he's the man who sent the Tweet that changed the game. He's the two-time Royal Rumble winner, the reigning King of the Ring and the man who dethroned The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL. Most importantly, he is the QB1 of WWE, he's above the law and he cannot wait to get his hands on Drew McIntyre.

Solo Sikoa thought he was safe...



Think again, Solo! 👀 pic.twitter.com/P8jptilnPd — WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2025

The Scottish Warrior has himself another opportunity at Rhodes' WWE Championship and that match, whenever it takes place, is sure to be chaotic. Perhaps however, not as chaotic as what went down during the main event Friday night.

The Wyatt Sicks defended their WWE Tag Team Championships against JC Mateo and Tonga Loa of the MFT's and it wasn't long at all before a massive brawl erupted between both families, forcing the match to end in a no contest.

Here's everything you may have missed from the December 19 edition of WWE SmackDown.

SmackDown Match & Segment Results:

Damian Priest opened the show by addressing the crowd. He put over John Cena as the true "Greatest of All-Time' following his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event, as well as his own mixed tag team victory with Rhea Ripley last Friday night on SmackDown.

The Archer of Infamy said that his business with Aleister Black was now finished and that he was looking forward to accomplishing his goals in 2026, but before he could elaborate, he was interrupted by Zelina Vega. She provided a distraction that allowed her husband to attack Priest from behind. The two had a back-and-forth brawl that ended when Black put Damian through a table with a running double knee off the ring apron.

Back from commercial break, Damian Priest was seen walking backstage with medical personnel when he was blindsided by Aleister Black. He cracked Priest in the back with a shovel and delivered a Black Mass before WWE security was able to stop the assault.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane. This was a good back-and-forth tag team match that saw the crowd get behind The Kabuki Warriors. Nia Jax ultimately picked up the win after she caught Kairi Sane off the top rope and gave her a choke slam. She then dragged her to the corner and delivered the Annihilator for the three count.

After the match was over, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair ran down to the ring to get a piece of Jax and Legend. The former Women's Tag Team Champions sent both women running toward the back and held up the tag title belts to further send a message.

Jackie Redmond spoke with Giulia backstage, and The Beautiful Madness warned Chelsea Green that she wouldn't be able to hide from her forever.

Byron Saxton interviewed SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis about Cody Rhodes attacking Drew McIntyre at his home over the weekend. They were interrupted by The Miz, who was angry about what happened to him at Saturday Night's Main Event. He requested a match against Joe Hendry next week, and Aldis said he'd talk to NXT GM Ava about it. The match was later made official.

Giulia defeated Alba Fyre w/ Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green. This was the first match for the Beautiful Madness since November 7 and she sent a message to Chelsea by taking out the interim head of her Secret Hervice. Fyre was very competitive before she got caught with the Arrivederci knee strike. Giulia then finished her off with a delayed Northern Lights Bomb and stared down Green as the referee counted to three.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes kicked off the second hour of the show and he was quickly joined by Nick Aldis. The SmackDown GM said that he wouldn't be able to help Rhodes with any legal ramifications for his trespassing incident over the weekend and reminded him that he's not above the law. He also said that Cody's recent actions forced him into accepting a bad deal to get Drew McIntyre to return to work.

When The Scottish Warrior comes back to SmackDown, Cody Rhodes will not be able to lay a finger on him without being stripped of the WWE Championship. A headstrong American Nightmare reluctantly swallowed the reality of those terms, but told Nick Aldis that as long as he holds the WWE Championship that he is law. Rhodes also declared that he works for the fans, and that Aldis works for him.

Men's United States Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Dragunov and Hayes worked incredibly well together against the former WWE Tag Tam Champions. They were able to isolate Ciampa from Gargano and Dragunov dropped him with an H-Bomb. He then tagged in Carmelo who hit Nothing But Net and scored the pinfall victory.

Jackie Redmond interviewed Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss backstage, who said that they are coming for whichever team holds the Women's Tag Team Championships after The Kabuki Warriors face Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY on the January 5 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Jade Cargill cut off the interview, which caused Charlotte to immediately walk away. Redmond asked the WWE Women's Champion about her attack on Michin last week, but just then Michin slugged Cargill from behind with a kendo stick. She was only able to get the one shot in before security personnel arrived to pull her away.

It was announced that Drew McIntyre will return to SmackDown next week in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Ilja Dragunov will also issue another Men's United States Open Challenge.

WWE Tag Team Champions Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis wrestled JC Mateo and Tonga Loa to a no contest. It was only a matter of time before all out war erupted between these two families, and that's exactly what happened during this main event match for the tag team titles. After Talla Tonga delivered a boot to Dexter Lumis behind the referee's back, a massive brawl broke out between everyone down at ringside. The referee had no choice but to call for the bell as the fight raged on until SmackDown went off the air.

