WWE SmackDown Results [11/7/25]: Chelsea Green Wins U.S. Title, Drew McIntyre Suspended

If Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown is any indication, then the road to Survivor Series: WarGames is going to be a wild one.

Following his victory over Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes declared that he was finished with the Scottish Warrior. He asked for a new challenge and that request was answered by Aleister Black and Zelina Vega.

The American Nightmare ended up battling SmackDown's necessary evil in the main event, but once again Drew McIntyre was there to inject uncontrolled chaos into the show. He delivered a Claymore Kick to referee Dan Engler and sparked an all out brawl to close out the night.

His actions drew the ire of General Manager Nick Aldis, however, and he wound up getting suspended from WWE. It's not currently known how long McIntyre will be out of action.

The most shocking moment of SmackDown happened earlier in the evening, when Chelsea Green made WWE history by becoming the first woman to ever hold the United States Championship twice.

She defeated Giulia, with a little assist from Alba Fyre, to further cement herself as one of the greatest North American competitors in wrestling today. Alongside her mixed tag team partner Ethan Page, of course.

Ilja Dragunov successfully defended his Men's United States Championship for the third time in as many weeks. He knocked off Johnny Gargano, much to the chagrin of Tommaso Ciampa. The Blackheart again missed out on his opportunity to face the Mad Dragon.

Meantime, it looks as though an NXT Superstar has officially been called up to the main roster and she's aligned herself with Nia Jax. Here's everything you may have missed from Friday's episode of SmackDown in Greenville, South Carolina.

WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Results:

Cody Rhodes | WWE

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes kicked off the show to his usual spectacular ovation. The American Nightmare brought up his victory over Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event and said that Drew had no one to blame for the loss but himself.

It was McIntyre who brought the steel chair into the match, and if Rhodes learned anything this year, it's not to hesitate when the moment to put someone away presents itself. Cody said McIntyre is a very impressive Superstar, but also one of the most self-sabotaging performers in the history of professional wrestling.

The WWE Champion then proclaimed that he was ready for a new challenge. He then proposed taking in the rest of SmackDown with the fans in Greenville, South Carolina, when Aleister Black and Zelina Vega put a stop to those plans.

This couple, who have dubbed themselves the necessary evil on Friday Nights, made their way down to the ring and Aleister Black delivered a very clear message.

Black said he has a chip on his shoulder the size of the WWE Championship and just the mere mention of Cody's title had him removing his tie for a fight. Zelina Vega stepped in front of him, however, and said that this was just the beginning of his nightmare, and she slapped him across the face. That brought SmackDown GM Nick Aldis out for his first appearance of the night and he booked Rhodes versus Black in the show's main event.

Tommaso Ciampa once again attempted to answer the Men's United States Open Challenge, but Ilja Dragunov rejected him in a display of gamesmanship and gave the opportunity to his tag team partner Johnny Gargano instead.

Ilja Dragunov defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the Men's United States Championship. This was another highly competitive match-up for the Mad Dragon. Johnny Wrestling nearly won the title after some interference from Candice LeRae allowed him to connect with the One Final Beat, but Dragunov just got his shoulder up at two. Gargano would later get caught off guard by a Superplex where he was deadlifted off the ring apron and splashed smack dab in the middle of the ring. Dragunov quickly followed that up with an H-Bomb for the win.

Back in Nick Aldis' office we saw Sami Zayn once again request to be ringside to counter the MFT's when Rey Fenix faces off against Talla Tonga. Aldis told Zayn that he's still not medically cleared and to focus on getting healthy. Sami warned his GM that he's not going to be able to sit on the sidelines for much longer.

R-Truth then entered the room and requested to put his own balls in the tumbler for the 'Last Time is Now' Tournament drawing. Aldis informed him that his name was already in there, and Truth took his balls back.

Jade Cargill cut her first promo since capturing the WWE Women's Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. She said anyone who steps up to her will wind up just like Tiffany Stratton, because she's 'THAT BITCH'!

As Cargill made her exit, Charlotte Flair made her way down to the ring for her match against Nia Jax. The Queen and The Storm shared a few words, and Charlotte was ready to escalate things before Alexa Bliss talked her out of it.

Nia Jax defeated Charlotte Flair. It appears that Jax has found herself a new ally as NXT's Lash Legend surprisingly showed up during this match and began rag dolling Alexa Bliss at ringside. The distraction allowed Nia to drop Flair off the top rope and connect with an Annihilator to pick up the win over The Queen. It appears that Lash Legend has officially been called up to SmackDown and she's aligned herself with the Irresistible Force.

Nick Aldis announced two new opening round matches in the 'Last Time is Now' Tournament, which will take place next Friday on SmackDown. The Miz will face Jey Uso, while LA Knight takes on a mystery opponent.

Chelsea Green stunned Giulia to win the Women's United States Championship. She may not be the longest reigning champion in the title's lineage anymore, but Chelsea Green became the first woman to ever hold it twice thanks to an altercation between Kiana James and Alba Fyre. Giulia's assistant tried to provide her with an assist, which prompted Agent A to take her out with a superkick. The Beautiful Madness then tried to go after Alba, which allowed Chelsea to roll her up from behind. She put her feet on the ropes for extra leverage, which the ref did not see, and she scored the shocking three count.

Chelsea Green then celebrated with Alba Fyre and NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, who was sitting at ringside to witness his mixed tag team partner become a two-time Women's United States Champion. They are both now double champions after they recently captured the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles.

Charlotte Flair was shown checking on Alexa Bliss in the trainers' room after suffering an attack by Lash Legend earlier in the night. She was handing Bliss a bag of ice when Asuka snuck into the room disguised as a nurse and spat mist into the faces of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Talla Tonga defeated Rey Fenix. This was a very fun David versus Goliath type match-up. The incredibly talented Luchador utilized his speed to keep the big man off balance, and he nearly pulled off the upset on multiple occasions, but Tonga eventually overpowered Fenix with a massive choke slam to pick up the win. The MFT's then swarmed him after the bell rang, but Sami Zayn ran down to the ring with a steel chair to chase them off.

Cathy Kelley interviewed The Miz backstage and he vowed to make the internet cry by winning the 'Last Time is Now' Tournament to face John Cena in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Cody Rhodes and Aleister Black fought to a no contest. This was a hard-hitting match-up that saw the WWE Champion go punch for punch and kick for kick with one of the best strikers in the company, but they didn't get the opportunity to finish their fight. The match was called off after Drew McIntyre came out of nowhere to Claymore kick referee Dan Engler.

The Scottish Warrior was clearly furious over his loss at Saturday Night's Main Event and he was laying the blame on the referee for that match, you guessed it, Dan Engler.

After the main event was thrown out, McIntyre and Black teamed up for a two-on-one assault on Cody Rhodes but Damian Priest emerged to even the odds.

The babyfaces would eventually fight off the heels, with Black and Zelina Vega making their exit through the Greenville crowd. Cody Rhodes would send McIntyre fleeing back up the entrance ramp after hitting a Cody Cutter.

The Scottish Warrior was met there by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, who informed him that he had grown tired of his recent conduct and he suspended McIntyre effective immediately.

