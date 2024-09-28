Dusty Rhodes, Road Warriors Headline Historic Event To Be Streamed By WWE Vault On YouTube
WWE's YouTube channel WWE Vault has announced they will show a live event from February 1st, 1987 which features Dusty Rhodes, The Road Warriors, "Ravishing" Rick Rude, Arn Anderson and more.
The show is scheduled to premier on YouTube on September 29th at 6PM, with the video description detailing what fans can expect.
WWE Vault unearths the Feb. 1, 1987, Jim Crockett Promotions live event from Atlanta’s Omni, featuring Dusty Rhodes, The Road Warriors, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, Arn Anderson, Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express and more!
This event is presented in the most complete form possible. The Ric Flair vs. Barry Windham main event could not be found at this time. We’ll keep looking in the WWE Vault, and should we find it, we’ll post it here.
The WWE Vault channel was launched May 16, 2024, serving as an outlet for WWE's extensive library of content dating back decades. The channel describes itself as "the number one channel on YouTube for classic matches, hidden gems and never-before-seen footage."
The channel has published some 360+ videos since launching that include rare and never-before-seen footage of it's biggest stars, playlists of rivalries and stories, full-length Hell in a Cell matches, superstar origin stories, unforgettable segments and more.
The Vault's most watched videos include the complete history of The Shield, a full match between The Undertaker & Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon at WWE Extreme Rules 2019, and a full match between Team WWE vs. The Nexus 7-on-7 Elimination Match at Summerslam 2010.
