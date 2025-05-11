ECW Legend Sabu Reportedly Dies At 60
The wrestling world was rocked Sunday morning by the death of one of the most infamous stars of the 1990s.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported ECW legend Sabu has died. Sabu, real name Terry Brunk, was just 60 years old. No additional details had been reported as of press time.
Sabu is viewed as one of the true pioneers of the extreme style of wrestling in the 1990s, becoming one of the torchbearers for the rebellious attitude of ECW. He was a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion, and also a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.
Sabu would also be a part of WWE's attempted relaunch of ECW in 2006, and wrestled for TNA and All Japan as well.
The news is especially shocking as Sabu had just wrestled his retirement match less than a month ago. He and Joey Janela made headlines for their especially violent No Rope Barbed Wire main event match at Joey Janela's Spring Break WrestleMania weekend, where the ECW legend took a couple of brutal bumps.
The Janela match was his first match in nearly four years, and ultimately, his last.
The Takedown on SI staff sends its condolences to the family and friends of Sabu.
