WWE Backlash: Lyra Valkyria Retains The Women's Intercontinental Title By Defeating Becky Lynch
Lyra Valkyria is still the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion.
In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI earlier in the week, Valkyria said that she would show Becky Lynch that she was the better wrestler and at WWE Backlash 2025. She did just that.
Valkyria and Lynch had a back-and-forth match together. Both women kicked out of the other's finishing maneuvers and escaped signature submission holds. The action spilled to the ringside area and also featured other dramatic near falls. In the end, Valkyria was able to counter a Lynch hold into a roll up pin for the victory.
Right after she was pinned, Lynch jumped Valkyria and attacked her. Lynch put Valkyria in the Disarm-Her submission and refused to let the hold go until she was forced to by WWE officials. Lynch left the ring and was booed out of the building by the St. Louis audience.
As Lyra left the ring after the match and after the Lynch attack, she held up her championship belt and was cheered by the audience.
Valkyria has already defeated Lynch in NXT. She beat her at Halloween Havoc in 2023 to become the NXT Women's Champion. If the post-match angle is any indication, the WWE Universe is likely due for another bout between the two rivals soon.
