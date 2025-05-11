Surprising Superstar Featured In Promo For WWE Night Of Champions PLE In Saudi Arabia
WWE will return to Saudi Arabia next month as Night of Champions emanates from Riyadh on Saturday, June 28.
The event will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh and will be the second time the Night of Champions Premium Live Event has been hosted in Saudi Arabia, following the 2023 edition in Jeddah.
Night of Champions will be the only PLE to take place in Saudi Arabia this year, as the Royal Rumble will come live from the Kingdom in January next year, meaning Crown Jewel, usually a staple of the Saudi calendar for WWE has moved to Perth, Australia for one year only.
MORE: WWE Backlash 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog
One interesting point of note from the promo video advertising the event was that CM Punk was briefly shown on screen. Punk is well known to oppose working the shows in Saudi Arabia and has not worked one since rejoining WWE in 2023.
Punk was written off television ahead of last year's Crown Jewel, following his Hell In A Cell match with Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood.
Whether Punk's appearance on the promo was simply a mistake or a signifier that the Straight Edge Superstar will actually appear on the show remains to be seen.
Night of Champions taking place on June 28 means there is just a three week turnaround from Money In The Bank, which will be hosted at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on June 7.
The last Night of Champions took place in 2023 in Saudi Arabia and was headlined by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn successfully defending the WWE Tag Team Titles against the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Jeff Cobb Debuts At WWE Backlash & Helps Jacob Fatu Retain U.S. Championship
The Young Bucks Talk WWE Purchasing AAA, Wrestling Competition (Exclusive)
Signs The Wyatt Sicks Could Be Working Their Way Back To WWE Programming
WWE Rumors: Major Championship Match Reportedly Set For Upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event