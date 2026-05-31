WWE Clash In Italy: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Several huge rematches are set for WWE Clash In Italy at Inalpi Arena in Turin.

Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns will step into Tribal Combat to decide who walks out as both "The Tribal Chief" and World Heavyweight Champion.

Reigns defeated Fatu earlier this month at Backlash, but "The Samoan Werewolf" has become even more aggressive in his pursuit of the gold.

How will things unfold in one of the most anticipated matches in the history of The Bloodline?

Meanwhile, the Undisputed WWE Championship is on the line, as Cody Rhodes defends against Gunther. The first objective for "The Ring General" in his move to SmackDown is taking aim at an old foe, but Rhodes has reminded him that he is easy to find but hard to beat.

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar 2 is also on the Clash In Italy card after "The Beast" made his shocking return on the May 18 edition of Raw, where he unleashed chaos on Femi with four F-5s.

Femi earned a dominant win against Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, but there's no question that the latter is more motivated than ever after many thought he had retired as an in-ring competitor.

🚨 BROCK LESNAR IS BACK!!!! 🚨



AND JUST HIT OBA FEMI WITH FOUR F-5s!!!! pic.twitter.com/lxmJTicOVO — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2026

Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley defends the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill in another WrestleMania rematch, and Sol Ruca will challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship after a disqualification finish in their match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Here is everything we know about Clash In Italy in Turin. Check back for more updates throughout the day.

Jacob Fatu vs. Roman Reigns (c) - Tribal Combat Match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu | WWE

It all comes down to this for Fatu and Reigns, with the match set to determine the future of The Bloodline. And just as Reigns said to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, Fatu being the leader of the family would mean chaos for everyone.

However, will Fatu actually acknowledge Reigns if he loses? That's the most interesting question entering this one, and there's also plenty of intrigue as to whether The Usos, LA Knight, and others play a role in how things unfold.

Gunther vs. (c) Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther | WWE

This match might be the biggest wild card at Clash In Italy. There are compelling arguments to be made for either man winning, especially considering the list of potential opponents on SmackDown.

Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and even CM Punk would be logical contenders for Rhodes or Gunther, and the winner will have no shortage of superstars lining up for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Is Rhodes once again going to be hard to beat? Or will "The Ring General" add another championship to his already impressive list of achievements in WWE?

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar | WWE

When Lesnar left his boots in the ring at WrestleMania, few expected to see this showdown again, much less a month later. However, here we are, and the anticipation is high as Lesnar looks for revenge after one of the most lopsided defeats of his legendary WWE career.

But that'll be easier said than done against Femi, who should be more confident than ever after his career-defining moment at the "Showcase of the Immortals."

Can "The Ruler" make it two in a row? Or could a Lesnar victory signal a trilogy between the two beasts?

Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley (c) for the WWE Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill | WWE

The roles are reversed in this rematch, with Ripley defeating Cargill at WrestleMania to win the WWE Women's Championship. Still, the former champ might be the superstar with more momentum.

Cargill pinned Ripley in the Six-Woman Tag Team Match last week at Saturday Night's Main Event, and if she does it again in Turin, she'll be back on top of the WWE women's division.

Sol Ruca vs. Becky Lynch (c) for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca | WWE

Lynch reached back into her bag of tricks in the aforementioned non-title match against Ruca, forcing referee Jessika Carr to award the former NXT Women's North American Champion with a DQ victory.

Is "The Man" going to have something else up her sleeve with the championship on the line? Or will Ruca notch the biggest win of her career to leave Clash In Italy with the title?

WWE Clash In Italy time

Time: 2 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. CST

WWE Clash In Italy location

Location: Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy

How to Watch WWE Clash In Italy

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited (first hour exclusively on ESPN), Netflix (international)

WWE Clash in Italy Match Card (Announced):

Jacob Fatu vs. Roman Reigns (c) in a Tribal Combat Match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther vs. (c) Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley (c) for the WWE Women's Championship

Sol Ruca vs. Becky Lynch (c) for the Women's Intercontinental Championship