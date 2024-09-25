Ethan Page Reveals Reasons For Leaving AEW
"All Ego" Ethan Page's star has shined brightly since jumping ship from AEW to WWE.
The 35-year-old captured gold during his first three months in NXT and is currently being pushed as a major player heading into the CW Era.
Ahead of his big match against Trick Williams for the NXT Champion next week,Page shared his reasoning for exiting AEW with Chris Van Vliet, stating that the lack of opportunity was a significant factor.
"I wasn't getting what I magically got (in NXT), which is the opportunity to show what I bring to the table. This here, to me is preparation meets opportunity, and the amount of preparation I got is a lot. 17,18 years of preparation.
He would also discuss the phone call that would land him a job with WWE.
"On my layover from Winnipeg to Detroit, I was going to drive to REVOLVER in Dayton, Ohio, I got a phone call from a number that I didn't have on my phone. 'Hi, is this Ethan Page?' 'Yes.' 'This is so and so from the WWE.' 'Yeah, sure.' 'We'd like to offer you a contract. This long, this amount.' I'm like, 'This is not real.' 'That sounds fantastic.' They hung up on me. My phone rings instantly, 'Hi, this is so and so with WWE.' 'Wait, that phone call was real?' 'Yeah, you agreed to everything. We'd like to email it and have it signed.' I'm calling my wife, 'I think the WWE just offered me a job.'
Page signed with AEW back in 2021.
Throughout his time with the promotion, he became a regular on TV, feuding with the likes of Matt Hardy and the Firm, along with forming a short lived tag team, Men of the Year, with Scorpio Sky.
Towards the end of his contract, he became a mainstay of the ROH brand, with his last appearance on ROH TV February 10th where he picked up a win against Anthony Henry.
Page made the jump to WWE back in May, becoming one of the few stars to switch from AEW to WWE. Since then, he has found some success on the promotions' developmental brand, including winning the NXT Championship after defeating Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, and Je'Von Evans.
He is scheduled to defend that same belt on Oct 1st when WWE NXT moves to the CW Network.
