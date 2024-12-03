Exclusive: Ethan Page Is A Kid In A Candy Store Working For Shawn Michaels, Ready To Win At NXT Deadline
You can say a lot of things about Ethan Page, but calling him humble isn't one of them.
Page made waves in May of this year when he left AEW to join NXT. The defection in of itself was a big deal, but the fact that Page showed up, won the NXT Championship from Trick Williams, and became a top heel for the brand is remarkable.
During an interview with The Takedown on SI, Page spoke about joining NXT and credits his 18 years of experience as a pro wrestler as to why he was able to seamlessly ingrain himself into his new company and why he'll be ready to win the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match this weekend at NXT Deadline.
"I've been wrestling for 18 years," Page said. "I think I'm more prepared than anybody else in the match (Men's Iron Survivor Challenge). You might even been able to combine two or three of the wrestlers experience, so I still am more prepared. I've been in long matches. 25 minutes is not the longest match I've ever had, not even close. I've been in matches with more than five guys, so the multi man part, it's not really intimidating. I've been in high pressure situations more times than any wrestler in NXT currently, maybe ever. I think prepared is probably the best thing I am. Everything after that is, we'll see what happens. I don't think I could be any more prepared for this at all."
As far as what fans can expect from him during the Iron Survivor Challenge Match at NXT Deadline, well, Page says because he's in the match, everyone will be entertained.
"I bring those 18 years I was talking about," Page said about what fans can expect from him at Deadline. "I'm able to look at scenarios and situations and come up with more solutions than any wrestler on the entire roster, honestly, maybe even in WWE. I'm willing to stoop to lows that other people aren't willing to stoop to, whether they don't want to embarrass themselves, or some
dumb moral reason. I just look at every opportunity and every scenario with the eyes of like a winner. So, what am I going to bring to the table? Obviously, people will be entertained anytime a camera is pointed at me. That's just bound to happen, win, lose or draw. So you'll be entertained at the very least."
Even amidst the bombast and bragging, Page did have time to reflect on the 18 year run that he's openly proud of. He had high praise for the WWE Performance Center and the impact it's had on his career.
"Imagine starving for 18 years and then someone just gives you the keys to a grocery store. And they go, go ahead, you can have as much as you want. How much you're going to take? I'm going to take as much as I can," Page said of the resources WWE provides at the Performance Center. "I mean, yeah, I will pick the brains of anyone that I feel I should. I absolutely love working with Terry Taylor. I think
his views on wrestling, I don't know if they just align with mine, but it's just what he says to me, makes sense, and it's already made me (better) and I've only been here six months. I think it's made me a better performer, a better wrestler, mentally, physically, in the ring as well.
"I mean, Finlay, another guy that I feel -- How are you not asking questions? I've never had a boss (Shawn Michaels) with that resume before. I've never had a boss that had a successful wrestling career first and then tried to guide others to have successful wrestling careers. So there's like
a perfect mutual respect there. I mean, it's coming from the mouth of one of the greatest of all time, arguably the greatest of all time. So yeah, this is like a kid in a candy store where I'm being paid to walk around the candy store and eat candy. That's just, that's what it is. It's the best."
As far as what the future holds for Page, it's the WWE main roster or bust -- and Page has a long list of things he wants to accomplish.
"I mean, it looks like whatever is going to put the most amount of money in my pocket," Page said of what a main roster run looks like for him WWE. "I'm 35. I gotta stack that cash up quick. I got two kids, hot Colombian wife. I'm just trying to make sure everyone's happy and taken care of. For that to happen, I probably gotta brush shoulders with guys like Punk who screwed me. So, if he needs a special guest referee, I'm pretty special. I'd love to return the favor.
"Me and Cody have history. I mean, it's personal history. Even if I'm the only one that saw it. I'd love to get in there with him. Randy's one of my favorite wrestlers growing up. I'm grown now, so I'd love to handle that. John Cena, he can get some too. He's on a little bit of a time crunch, so that would be nice, Royal Rumble. Put that on the bucket list. WrestleMania, you said it. Let's definitely do one of those. Then, there's this show happening in Toronto. I think it's called Elimination Chamber. Six guys got to be in that match. I don't know. You could pick five, make one of them me, that'd be great. How long you want this list to be? I could go all day."
NXT Deadline will air live on Peacock from Minneapolis on Saturday December 7. The event will include both the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT Championship, and more.
