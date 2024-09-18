Ethan Page Trolls CM Punk With Joke On X/Twitter
Earlier this week, WWE superstar CM Punk took to Instagram to express his frustrations and remind fans to avoid invading wrestlers' privacy while they travel through airports.
In his note, Punk wrote:
Hey guys, Love y’all, but friendly reminder to respect privacy and boundaries. Airports are not a meet and greet. If I have to ask you to please stop following me multiple times you have crossed a line. Please stop this. Thank you. (And stop using your children as a shield or an excuse.)
This morning (September 18), "All Ego" Ethan Page poked fun at Punk on X/Twitter, sharing an image mocking Punk's request.
In the post, page edited a photo of himself signing an autograph for Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, the image coming from last night's episode of NXT where he signed a contract for his title defense match against Trick Williams. The caption reads: "The fans at the airport are getting to be obnoxious. Respect the talent’s privacy. Please."
With CM Punk as the special guest referee for the match, could Page's move be setting the stage for some payback in the ring?