Every Confirmed Participant for the WWE Royal Rumble Matches & Potential Surprises

The 39th annual WWE Royal Rumble is upon us, and it could be a big one.

Several Superstars have a chance to make history today, including Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair. They all have the opportunity to win their third career Royal Rumble Matches, which would tie Stone Cold Steve Austin for the most Rumble victories ever.

The Royal Rumble has also become synonymous with surprises, and Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has promised a fair share of those this afternoon in Saudi Arabia.

Will we see the return of long-absent stars like Tiffany Stratton and Bianca Belair? How about the long-rumored return of nine-time World Champion Chris Jericho?

We'll all find out together in just a few hours, but until then, here's a complete rundown of who has already been announced for the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches and who might show up.

2026 Men's Royal Rumble participants (8 open spots):

Cody Rhodes | Netflix

Cody Rhodes: 2023, 2024 Royal Rumble winner, one of only four men to win the event in back-to-back years.

Brock Lesnar: 2003, 2022 Royal Rumble winner, holds the men's record for most eliminations in a single traditional Royal Rumble with 13 in 2020.

Randy Orton: 2009, 2017 Royal Rumble winner, fifth all-time with 29 cumulative eliminations.

Roman Reigns: 2015 Royal Rumble winner, tied for third all-time with 36 cumulative eliminations.

Rey Mysterio: 2006 Royal Rumble winner, second all-time in cumulative time spent in the Royal Rumble at 4:39:27.

Jey Uso: 2025 Royal Rumble winner.

Gunther: 2023 Royal Rumble runner-up, men's single traditional Royal Rumble iron-man record holder at 1:11:40 in 2023.

The Miz: Tied for second all-time with 16 Royal Rumble appearances.

Oba Femi: The 2026 Royal Rumble Match will mark the main roster debut for the former NXT Champion.

Damian Priest

Bron Breakker

Bronson Reed

Logan Paul

Austin Theory

Jacob Fatu

Dragon Lee

Penta

Solo Sikoa

Je'Von Evans

Ilja Dragunov

Matt Cardona

Trick Williams

2026 Women's Royal Rumble Participants (13 open spots):

Charlotte Flair | Netflix

Charlotte Flair: 2020, 2025 Royal Rumble winner, only woman in history to win the match twice.

Becky Lynch: 2019 Royal Rumble winner, which led to her becoming the first woman to win the main event of WrestleMania.

Women's Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley: 2023 Royal Rumble winner, second most cumulative eliminations all-time with 20.

Bayley: 2024 Royal Rumble winner, second all-time in cumulative time spent in the Royal Rumble at 3:05:49.

Asuka: 2018 Royal Rumble winner.

Liv Morgan: 2023, 2024 Royal Rumble runner-up, tied with Natalya for most Royal Rumble appearances of all-time with 8.

Roxanne Perez: 2025 Royal Rumble runner-up, women's single traditional Royal Rumble iron-woman record holder at 1:07:47 in 2025.

Nia Jax: Most cumulative Royal Rumble eliminations all-time with 28.

Chelsea Green: Record holder for the shortest amount of time spent in a single Royal Rumble with a 5-second performance in 2023.

Women's United States Champion Giulia

Women's Tag Team Champion IYO SKY

Alexa Bliss

Lyra Valkyria

Raquel Rodriguez

Kairi Sane

Jordynne Grace

Lash Legend

Potential surprise entrants for the Men's & Women's Royal Rumble matches:

Chris Jericho | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Chris Jericho: Rumored to be WWE-bound for the past several months, his AEW contract reportedly expired in December.

Powerhouse Hobbs: Signed with WWE earlier this month, is reportedly in Saudi Arabia for the Royal Rumble.

Seth Rollins: Had rotator cuff surgery in October and isn't expected back until April at the earliest... but following the ruse at SummerSlam, we trust nothing in regards to The Visionary.

Finn Balor: Was specifically told there was no spot available for him, but we have a hunch he finds his way into the match.

Men's Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio: Been out with a shoulder injury since December, is due back any time.

Chad Gable: Has been out injured since last June, and is reportedly due back on television at any time.

LA Knight: Was written off television with a storyline injury in December, and is due back at any time.

Rusev: Hasn't been on WWE programming since November, but is reportedly back on the road.

Mr. Iguana: Reportedly discussed for a Royal Rumble spot.

Bianca Blair: Has been out injured since WrestleMania 41, but is a heavy betting favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble.

Tiffany Stratton: Has been out with an undisclosed injury since November, but is reportedly healthy and expected in the Women's Rumble Match.

AJ Lee: No firm reports that she'll be appearing this afternoon, but she's expected back to continue her feud with Becky Lynch.

Saraya/Paige: Been training for a return to the ring, chances are slim but the potential is there.

Nikki Bella: Was spotted on a flight to Saudi Arabia this week.

NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne: Reportedly in Saudi Arabia and is expected to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble

Sol Ruca: Reportedly under consideration for a Royal Rumble spot, was absent from NXT television this week.

Lola Vice: Much like Sol Ruca, Vice is reportedly under consideration for a Royal Rumble spot.

