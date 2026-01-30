Controversial Saudi Arabia Rule in Effect for the WWE Royal Rumble

A controversial rule will still have to be abided by this weekend at the WWE Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

Women are required to dress modestly in Saudi Arabia, and the same will hold true for WWE's women's superstars. According to a report by Fightful, the WWE women's division will still have to have their bodies fully covered during their matches and appearances on Saturday afternoon.

The report also indicates that the women's talent was responsible for creating and paying for their own gear to meet Saudi Arabia's requirements.

When the WWE partnership with Saudi Arabia began in 2018, women were not allowed to wrestle in the country at all. A year later, Natalya and Lacey Evans wrestled at the 2019 Crown Jewel event, marking the first women's wrestling match in Saudi Arabian history.

The WWE women's roster presence has grown in Saudi Arabia over the years

During that match, the women had even stricter rules regarding their attire. Both women wore big and baggy t-shirts instead of the usual flashy costumes that WWE Superstars wear (as seen below).

Since then, women have competed in Saudi Arabia and have advanced beyond that attire. Women have worn different types of body suits and outfits, but all of them covered their full bodies.

There is only one women's match at this year's event in Saudi Arabia, and that is the women's Royal Rumble match. The winner of that match will receive a world championship match of their choice at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Becky Lynch, and other top names are expected to be in the match. All three of those women have experience wrestling for gold at WrestleMania. Other surprise appearances are to be expected in the match.

Liv Morgan on the red carpet | IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Bianca Belair has been long-rumored to make her return to the company after being away for the majority of 2025. Will Belair make a big splash and return in the Royal Rumble match? The Bellas are potential surprise entrants, as well. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus are other potential surprise entrants that could compete for a shot at WrestleMania glory.

The WWE Royal Rumble airs live on Netflix internationally and on ESPN in the United States on Saturday afternoon. Other announced matches for the show include the men's Royal Rumble match, Gunther vs. AJ Styles with Styles' career on the line, and Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

