Roman Reigns Declares For WWE Royal Rumble, Updated List Of 2026 Participants
The fields for the annual Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches are starting to fill out after a slew of Superstars declared their entry Friday night on WWE SmackDown.
Roman Reigns was the headliner as WWE aired a video package that announced the Tribal Chief's return to television for the first time since Survivor Series, where the all-star trio of Reigns, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk failed to defeat Team Vision inside WarGames.
The OTC and The American Nightmare had a tense exchange following the loss, and it will be interesting to see what happens when they inevitably cross paths on Saturday, January 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Lash Legend, Nia Jax, Giulia, Jordynne Grace and Chelsea Green all declared for the Women's Royal Rumble Match, and R-Truth said he was willing to put his balls on the line next weekend, but he wasn't officially added to the match by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.
Here's an updated look at who has officially been entered in the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches thus far.
2026 Men's Royal Rumble Participants (22 open spots):
- Cody Rhodes: 2023, 2024 Royal Rumble winner, one of only four men to win the event in back-to-back years.
- Roman Reigns: 2015 Royal Rumble winner, tied for third all-time with 36 cumulative eliminations.
- Rey Mysterio: 2006 Royal Rumble winner, second all-time in cumulative time spent in the Royal Rumble at 4:39:27.
- Jey Uso: 2025 Royal Rumble winner.
- Gunther: 2023 Royal Rumble runner-up, men's single traditional Royal Rumble iron-man record holder at 1:11:40 in 2023.
- Dragon Lee
- Penta
- Solo Sikoa
2026 Women's Royal Rumble Participants (14 open spots):
- Charlotte Flair: 2020, 2025 Royal Rumble winner, only woman in history to win the match twice.
- Rhea Ripley: 2023 Royal Rumble winner, second most cumulative eliminations all-time with 20.
- Bayley: 2024 Royal Rumble winner, second all-time in cumulative time spent in the Royal Rumble at 3:05:49.
- Asuka: 2018 Royal Rumble winner.
- Liv Morgan: 2023, 2024 Royal Rumble runner-up, tied with Natalya for most Royal Rumble appearances of all-time with 8.
- Roxanne Perez: 2025 Royal Rumble runner-up, women's single traditional Royal Rumble iron-woman record holder at 1:07:47 in 2025.
- Nia Jax: Most cumulative Royal Rumble eliminations all-time with 28.
- Chelsea Green: Record holder for shortest amount of time spent in a single Royal Rumble with a 5 second performance in 2023.
- Women's United States Champion Giulia
- IYO SKY
- Alexa Bliss
- Lyra Valkyria
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Kairi Sane
- Jordynne Grace
- Lash Legend
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE SmackDown Results [1/23/26]: Randy Orton Stands Tall, New WWE Tag Champs Crowned, Roman Reigns Return Revealed
WWE 2K26 'Attitude Era' Edition Cover Revealed On SmackDown
The Rock Reportedly Set To Receive Unprecedented WWE WrestleMania 43 Offer
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com