Roman Reigns Declares For WWE Royal Rumble, Updated List Of 2026 Participants

The fields for the annual Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches are starting to fill out after a slew of Superstars declared their entry Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns was the headliner as WWE aired a video package that announced the Tribal Chief's return to television for the first time since Survivor Series, where the all-star trio of Reigns, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk failed to defeat Team Vision inside WarGames.

ACKNOWLEDGE HIM ☝️



The OTC @WWERomanReigns RETURNS at the Royal Rumble! pic.twitter.com/3d0JfwPmSz — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2026

The OTC and The American Nightmare had a tense exchange following the loss, and it will be interesting to see what happens when they inevitably cross paths on Saturday, January 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Lash Legend, Nia Jax, Giulia, Jordynne Grace and Chelsea Green all declared for the Women's Royal Rumble Match, and R-Truth said he was willing to put his balls on the line next weekend, but he wasn't officially added to the match by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.

Here's an updated look at who has officially been entered in the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches thus far.

2026 Men's Royal Rumble Participants (22 open spots):

Cody Rhodes celebrates after winning the Royal Rumble | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Cody Rhodes: 2023, 2024 Royal Rumble winner, one of only four men to win the event in back-to-back years.

Roman Reigns: 2015 Royal Rumble winner, tied for third all-time with 36 cumulative eliminations.

Rey Mysterio: 2006 Royal Rumble winner, second all-time in cumulative time spent in the Royal Rumble at 4:39:27.

Jey Uso: 2025 Royal Rumble winner.

Gunther: 2023 Royal Rumble runner-up, men's single traditional Royal Rumble iron-man record holder at 1:11:40 in 2023.

Dragon Lee

Penta

Solo Sikoa

2026 Women's Royal Rumble Participants (14 open spots):

Charlotte Flair celebrates winning Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Charlotte Flair: 2020, 2025 Royal Rumble winner, only woman in history to win the match twice.

Rhea Ripley: 2023 Royal Rumble winner, second most cumulative eliminations all-time with 20.

Bayley: 2024 Royal Rumble winner, second all-time in cumulative time spent in the Royal Rumble at 3:05:49.

Asuka: 2018 Royal Rumble winner.

Liv Morgan: 2023, 2024 Royal Rumble runner-up, tied with Natalya for most Royal Rumble appearances of all-time with 8.

Roxanne Perez: 2025 Royal Rumble runner-up, women's single traditional Royal Rumble iron-woman record holder at 1:07:47 in 2025.

Nia Jax: Most cumulative Royal Rumble eliminations all-time with 28.

Chelsea Green: Record holder for shortest amount of time spent in a single Royal Rumble with a 5 second performance in 2023.

Women's United States Champion Giulia

IYO SKY

Alexa Bliss

Lyra Valkyria

Raquel Rodriguez

Kairi Sane

Jordynne Grace

Lash Legend

