EXCLUSIVE: Lyra Valkyria Used to Putting Pedal to the Metal Ahead of WWE Speed Tournament
"I feel the need—the need for speed!"
WWE Speed - a short-form wrestling show that airs exclusively on X - is expanding this afternoon (9/4) to include the company's incredibly deep and talented Women's Division.
A star-studded field of eight female Superstars will battle it out to see who can become the inaugural WWE Women's Speed Champion.
The opening round of the tournament will feature Naomi vs. Blair Davenport, Elektra Lopez vs. Kairi Sane, Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven and today's match-up of former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY taking on former NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria.
“It's a huge opportunity,” Valkyria told the Takedown on SI. “Obviously, we’ve just seen the men's tournament, so I've had my eyes on that. I'm sure everyone has. Those matches are doing like a million views every week.”
The WWE Speed Division launched back in April with the first ever Men's Tournament that was ultimately won by Ricochet. The first few months of show were highly successful with WWE reporting an average audience of 1.5 million viewers per episode back in July.
The rules of WWE Speed matches are simple:
- Three minute time limits for tournament matches; A five minute clock is in place when the Championship is on the line.
- If neither competitor defeats their opponent before the allotted time expires, then the match is declared a draw.
- Pin or submit your opponent as fast as you can and move on to the next match.
“It's a really interesting challenge because in a regular match you might see you have a lot more time to feel your opponent out or wear them down to hit your signature moves, but in a speed match you've got three minutes to get the job done. So, it's just a whole different concept.”
Valkyria has become very familiar with IYO SKY over the last few months. The two have traded victories on Raw with Lyra's big win coming in the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.
That match in particular was a near 20-minute treat for the live audience in Greensboro, North Carolina. The task for both women in this tournament is to go out perform a dance that's equal in quality, but at a much faster tempo.
“It’s a really cool platform, especially with a whole new title for women to fight for. Who knows? You could see some women step up that find that the rules of a speed match suit them better and maybe we'll see some upsets in this tournament. Maybe we see a champion that we'd never expect.”
Lyra is no stranger to the world moving quickly around her. In a matter of weeks she went from being the NXT Women's Champion to getting drafted to Raw and becoming an integral part of the Women's World Title program.
Valkyria started as an ally in Becky Lynch's battle with Liv Morgan but quickly found herself fighting for her own shot at the title by advancing to the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, and then later qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
Having to hit the ground running as quickly as she did, Lyra didn't have much time to think let alone worry about getting acclimated to a new environment and a largely new audience.
As things have slowed down for her a bit in recent weeks, she's had more time to soak in and assess everything that transpired her first few weeks on the main roster.
“To have gone all the way in [the Queen of the Ring] tournament and make it to the finals, gone to Saudi Arabia and wrestled current WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax was pretty, pretty massive. I feel like if I ran through that fire without it stopping me in my first month, then anything is possible really for me.”
With Becky Lynch currently on a hiatus from WWE, Valkyrie has found new allies as her battles with the Pure Fusion Collective have grown more intense.
Sonya Deville, Shanya Baszler and Zoey Stark have designs on ruling the Raw Women's Division with an iron fist and have challenged any collection of women to step up and try to stop them.
The Party Birds - the group of Valkyria, Kaden Carter and Katana Chance - were among the first targets of Deville's new faction. Prior to the assault that put the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on the shelf, Valkyria says she was really enjoying her time with them.
“Yeah, absolutely. I love that smoke gun,” Lyra said with a good laugh. “I love working with [Katana] and Kayden. They’re are our resident party girls on Monday Night Raw. They're really fast. They're really dynamic. They've got like such a cool vibe and I just love working with them.”
It's been a busy week for Valkyria who swooped in like a winged Superhero in an attempt to save Zelina Vega from a PFC attack on Raw and then did the same for her old buddy Tatum Paxley Tuesday night on NXT.
Life in WWE moves pretty fast, but Valkyria says she's found her place amid the organized chaos.
“I'm at a point now where I feel at home on Monday Night Raw, so that's lovely.”
You can follow Rick Ucchino on X and on Instagram: @RickUcchino
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
Dean 'Mojo' Muhtadi's Wrestling Combine Brings Together Eight Premiere Athletes for a Shoot Style Competition
EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Sacs Discusses Why She's Stepping Back in the Ring
Kevin Owens Reflects on the Last Decade of Fights, Friendships and Breaking Down Fourth Walls in WWE