EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Sacs Discusses Why She's Stepping Back in the Ring
Mandy Sacs, formerly known as Mandy Rose in WWE, has not been inside a wrestling ring in any official capacity in nearly two years. That will change this coming Wednesday when she takes part in the first ever wrestling combine in Chicago.
Dean 'Mojo' Muhtadi's Paragon Talent Group is teaming up with Draft Kings to bring together some of the most premiere athletes in professional wrestling for this unique, shoot-style competition at Black Label Pro Wrestling's Crowning Glory.
The Takedown at SI spoke to Mandy ahead of the competition and she explained why she's decided to end her lengthy hiatus and step back into the ring.
“This was a special one, because I think it's very different. There's never been anything like a wrestler's combine, and I think it goes really well with the football season starting,” Mandy said. “I've worked with DraftKings in the past and they've been amazing. Mojo's a good friend of mine, obviously, and I’m proud of everything he's accomplished with Paragon and everything else. It was just one of those things where I really liked the whole idea.”
TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Ash By Elegance and Xia Li will also be competing in the women's combine. The entire event will be taking place prior to Crowning Glory and will be streamed for free on Chris Van Vliet's YouTube Channel.
After the combine many of the competitors will go on to wrestle on the show. Will Mandy be among them?
“I can't tell you too much. I want it to be a little surprise,” Mandy said. “I might make a little special appearance there. So, you'll have to wait and see.”
Sacs' last match was on the December 13, 2022 edition of NXT where she dropped her Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. Since then she's resisted the temptations of returning to the ring amid a successful career as an online content creator.
Mandy did acknowledge that Wednesday's event will provide her with the greatest opportunity she's had to catch the wrestling bug since she left WWE.
“I definitely miss it. I can't sit here and say I don't miss it. Obviously it was a big part of my life for eight plus years. I for sure miss it. I don't know if I'm gonna miss that first bump I take, if I do take a bump, I don't know. We'll see how my body feels,” Mandy said with a laugh. “I'm very proud and grateful and blessed of everything that I've accomplished, the last couple years especially. But certain things really give you that adrenaline rush… Maybe that's the little feeling that I may be missing a little bit lately. We shall see. Maybe it might bring me to a comeback.”
