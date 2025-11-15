Final Four Entrants Of John Cena's Last Time Is Now Tournament Unveiled On WWE SmackDown

The field has officially been set for The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament as opening round matches continued Friday night.

John Cena will close out his Hall of Fame career at Saturday Night's Main Event, coming up on December 13 in Washington, D.C., with the winner of the 16-man tournament earning the opportunity to face the reigning Intercontinental Champion in his final match.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis drew the names of the final entrants at random Friday night, with Carmelo Hayes, Big Bronson Reed, Penta and Finn Balor receiving the honor of being allowed into the competition.

Those four men will face each other next week on SmackDown, while two others have already punched their tickets to the tournament quarterfinals.

It was Jey Uso who officially squashed The Miz's dream of getting one more shot at his longtime rival when the former World Heavyweight Champion bested the A-lister in the opening contest Friday night.

LA Knight was also able to advance despite having no idea who he was facing until they were introduced. His opponent turned out to be the Indy God Matt Cardona, who was once again wrestling as Zack Ryder.

It was Ryder's first match on the WWE main roster in over five and a half years. He last competed against Bobby Lashley on the March 9, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw. Matt Cardona did defeat Josh Briggs on an episode of NXT just last month as a representative of TNA Wrestling

Ryder received a very nice reaction from the crowd in Albany. It's unclear if this was a one off appearance, or if more WWE bookings will be in Ryder/Cardona's future.

'Last Time Is Now' Tournament Opening Round Matches & Results:

Rusev | WWE

Rusev defeated Damian Priest to advance to the Quarterfinals Monday night on Raw

Sheamus defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to advance to the Quarterfinals Monday night on Raw

Jey Uso defeated The Miz to advance to the Quarterfinals Friday night on SmackDown

LA Knight defeated Zack Ryder to advance to the Quarterfinals Friday night on SmackDown

Je'Von Evans vs. Gunther - Taking place on 11/17 Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Solo Sikoa vs. Surprise Opponent - Taking place on 11/17 Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bronson Reed - Taking place on 11/21 SmackDown in Denver, Colorado

Finn Balor vs. Pena - Taking place on 11/21 SmackDown in Denver, Colorado

