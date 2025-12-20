WWE Raw & SmackDown [12/22 & 12/26] SPOILERS: A Major Return, Debut And Title Change

The Man has come back around to WWE and there's a new Men's United States Champion!

WWE talent and staff members are getting next week off for the holidays, and there was a double taping for Raw and SmackDown held Friday night at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The December 22 edition of Monday Night Raw focused primarily around the unmasking of Austin Theory as The Vision's new ally, while also building toward several major title matches in the weeks ahead. Becky Lynch also ended her boycott of the show and was confronted by Maxxine Dupri.

Carmelo Hayes is the new United States Champion 🔥🔥🔥 Melo deserves this fr 💯 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/EoFTh4Lijw — MANIACI (@mkemaniaci) December 20, 2025

As for the December 26 episode of SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes scored the biggest win of his main roster career by defeating Ilja Dragunov to win the Men's United States Championship.

Former NXT Champion Trick Williams made his SmackDown debut by confronting Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre named his stipulation for his upcoming WWE Championship opportunity.

The following spoilers are courtesy of Fightful and are limited in scope.

WWE Raw 12/22 Match Results:

THE MASKED MAN IS AUSTIN THEORY 😱 pic.twitter.com/0yvGrKVJEN — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2025

Paul Heyman and Austin Theory spoke during a backstage segment.

Asuka defeated Rhea Ripley.

Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman had a baclstage discussion about Austin Theory.

Becky Lynch ended her boycott of Raw and arrived in Grand Rapids to cut a promo. A fight broke out after Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri interrupted. She made Lynch tap out to the ankle lock.

It was announced that AJ Styles & Dragon Lee will defend their World Tag Team Championships against Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso on the December 29 edition of Raw. Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will also face Raquel Rodriguez and Nikki Bella in a triple threat match that night.

Je’Von Evans defeated Rayo Americano.

Nikki Bella had an in-ring promo segement.

Bayley defeated Roxanne Perez.

It was announced that Maxxine Dupri will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch on the January 5 episode of Raw.

A Gunther in-ring promo segment was interrupted by World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Rey Mysterio.

Austin Theory & Bronson Reed defeated Rey Mysterio & CM Punk in a tag team match.

WWE SmackDown 12/26 Match Results:

EXCLUSIVE: @DMcIntyreWWE responds after Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes agrees to the stipulation that he will be stripped of his title if he touches McIntyre. pic.twitter.com/ecklFJPXg8 — WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2025

Joe Hendry performed a concert to open the show.

Joe Hendry defeated The Miz in a Christmas Street Fight.

A backstage segment was filmed between Men's United States Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes.

Drew McIntyre, WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill and Michin all had backstage segments as well.

Charlotte Flair defeated Lash Legend.

Former NXT & TNA World Heavyweight Champion Trick Williams confronted WWE Champion Cody Rhodes while he was speaking with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Ilja Dragunov to win the Men's United States Championship.

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Nia Jax, Lash Legend and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors were all involved in a backstage segment.

Giulia & Kiana James defeated Alba Fyre & Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre met in the ring to close the show. With Rhodes contractually unable to lay a finger on McIntyre, The Scottish Warrior laid him out and stood tall with the WWE Title.

Cody Rhodes will face Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell M for the WWE Championship on the January 9 edition of SmackDown.

