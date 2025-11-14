John Cena Confirms In-Ring Status For WWE Raw On Monday At Madison Square Garden

In one month, John Cena will complete his 2025 retirement tour and wrestle his last WWE match ever.

This past Monday night, Cena appeared on WWE Raw from his hometown in Boston, his last hometown appearance, and won the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio.

This upcoming Monday, WWE Raw will emanate from the "World's Most Famous Arena," Madison Square Garden, and Cena is scheduled for the event, but it was unknown whether or not he'd be actually wrestling a match. Until now.

On Friday, Cena took to social media and announced that he would be wrestling inside Madison Square Garden one final time on Monday night.

"Over 23 years you’ve allowed me to have 544 matches on WWE Raw. The most in WWE history," Cena wrote on X. "My favorite match, is my next one! Which will be our LAST ONE! Don’t miss our last chance to grace the Madison Square Garden ring as we say farewell to RAW live, Monday night on Netflix at 8pm ET!"

Last summer, Cena announced that 2025 would be his final year of in-ring competition for WWE. Since January, Cena has been lacing up his boots all over the world in anticipation of the final match.

This year, Cena has turned heel, won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in the main event, lost that same championship against Rhodes in the main event of Summerslam, and faced off against various new and nostalgia opponents like Randy Orton, CM Punk, R-Truth, Sami Zayn, Logan Paul, and others.

Last week on Raw, Cena was given a WWE Intercontinental Championship match by Triple H at the open of the show. Cena won that title and thus completed the career WWE Grand Slam just days before his final match.

Cena will wrestle his final WWE match on December 13 at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Currently, wrestlers in and out of WWE are facing off in the Last Time Is Now tournament and the winner of that tournament will face John Cena in his final match.

This week on Raw, Sheamus defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev defeated Damian Priest to advance. The tournament continues on this week's episode of Smackdown and Raw from inside Madison Square Garden.

