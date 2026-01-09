Finn Balor Admits To Unusual Training Approach In Interview With Cody Rhodes

All pro athletes have different training regimens, workout routines, diets, and supplements to boost health, performance, and recovery.

And while many follow the same general guidelines, sometimes stories emerge of the more unusual steps an athlete might take to gain an edge.

Finn Balor recently spoke on Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast, and among many topics, they discussed what unique training habits they both put themselves through.

Finn Balor | WWE

Walking with a cigar is still cardio

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes began by revealing his trainer told him to do 50 minutes of cardio whenever he works out. Rhodes' version of cardio eventually evolved into walking for 50 minutes while smoking a cigar.

"50, and he’ll just say, ‘You can walk at an incline for 50. Walk at an incline.’ Okay. I walk in my neighborhood, it’s roughly 45 to 50 minutes. I now have just started smoking a cigar while doing it, which I think is counterproductive to the cardio.” Cody Rhodes

Rhodes certainly didn't encourage anyone to do the same while explaining his new training method. But Rhodes' comments prompted Finn Balor to piggyback on Rhodes' claim, describing the interesting training method he often practices.

Finn Balor | Netflix

Finn Balor smokes weed while training

After Rhodes finished explaining how counterproductive it is to walk for 50 minutes while puffing on a cigar, Balor matched Rhodes with his own unique training approach.

“I smoke weed while training.” Finn Balor

Rhodes vouched for Balor's weed-smoking while training, replying, "I don't think there could be a better ending than that."

Cody Rhodes | Netflix

The medical benefits of legal marijuana have been researched and studied for decades now. Former ECW and WWE World Champion Rob Van Dam has been the wrestling community's biggest voice on marijuana. In 2022, RVD launched a cannabis brand and sells cannabis-based products in California.

Safe marijuana use has been proven to help with pain management, sleep, anxiety, reduction in inflammation, and muscle tension, and is often prescribed by doctors as an alternative to powerful pain medications. Marijuana is not a performance enhancer like anabolic steroids or Human Growth Hormone, but a muscle relaxer and a pain reliever.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

CM Punk Shares Honest Take On Controversial Cena vs Gunther Finish

WWE's Raw Netflix Anniversary Show Pulls In Huge Viewership Numbers

AEW Dynamite Preview (1/7/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

NXT New Year's Evil Results: Oba Femi Walks Away From The NXT Championship