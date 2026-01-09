Finn Balor Admits To Unusual Training Approach In Interview With Cody Rhodes
All pro athletes have different training regimens, workout routines, diets, and supplements to boost health, performance, and recovery.
And while many follow the same general guidelines, sometimes stories emerge of the more unusual steps an athlete might take to gain an edge.
Finn Balor recently spoke on Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast, and among many topics, they discussed what unique training habits they both put themselves through.
Walking with a cigar is still cardio
WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes began by revealing his trainer told him to do 50 minutes of cardio whenever he works out. Rhodes' version of cardio eventually evolved into walking for 50 minutes while smoking a cigar.
"50, and he’ll just say, ‘You can walk at an incline for 50. Walk at an incline.’ Okay. I walk in my neighborhood, it’s roughly 45 to 50 minutes. I now have just started smoking a cigar while doing it, which I think is counterproductive to the cardio.”Cody Rhodes
Rhodes certainly didn't encourage anyone to do the same while explaining his new training method. But Rhodes' comments prompted Finn Balor to piggyback on Rhodes' claim, describing the interesting training method he often practices.
Finn Balor smokes weed while training
After Rhodes finished explaining how counterproductive it is to walk for 50 minutes while puffing on a cigar, Balor matched Rhodes with his own unique training approach.
“I smoke weed while training.”Finn Balor
Rhodes vouched for Balor's weed-smoking while training, replying, "I don't think there could be a better ending than that."
The medical benefits of legal marijuana have been researched and studied for decades now. Former ECW and WWE World Champion Rob Van Dam has been the wrestling community's biggest voice on marijuana. In 2022, RVD launched a cannabis brand and sells cannabis-based products in California.
Safe marijuana use has been proven to help with pain management, sleep, anxiety, reduction in inflammation, and muscle tension, and is often prescribed by doctors as an alternative to powerful pain medications. Marijuana is not a performance enhancer like anabolic steroids or Human Growth Hormone, but a muscle relaxer and a pain reliever.
Aidan has been a contributor to The Takedown since July of 2025. He also currently writes for the Miami Heat & Orlando Magic on SIl. Before joining On SI, he reported for Caplin News and created content individually. He has a bachelor’s degree in Digital Media & Communications at FIU’s School of Journalism. Aidan has spent years producing pro wrestling content on social media and writing about pro sports. He’s a lifelong enthusiast of the business and continues to cover the global wrestling world with an unbiased, but passionate approach. His favorite pro wrestling memory is watching Triple H vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania 28, and legend has it he is still chanting "move the palm trees" to this day.