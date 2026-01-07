NXT New Year's Evil Results: Oba Femi Walks Away From The NXT Championship

The immediate future of the NXT Championship is in question after The Ruler walked away from his crown Tuesday night.

It's clear as day to anyone who tuned in to watch the main event of New Year's Evil that Oba Femi is main roster bound. After defeating TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater in the main event to retain the NXT Championship, the big man shocked the crowd by leaving his coveted title belt laying in the center of the ring.

The Ruler. 😤



Oba Femi is still your NXT Champion!@Obaofwwe pic.twitter.com/jNiDWaNmmi — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2026

While it appears that the NXT Championship has been vacated, the NXT Women's Title is still around the waist of Jacy Jayne. She knocked off Kendal Grey, thanks in large part to Fatal Influence, which prompted Sol Ruca to step up to the champion later in the night.

There is a new NXT Women's North American Champion, but it's not who you would expect. Here's everything you may have missed from Tuesday night's special edition of NXT.

NXT New Year's Evil Match & Segment Results:

Blake Monroe attacked Thea Hail ahead of the NXT Women's North American Title Match and was escorted from the ringside area by security. General Manager Ava then called off her match and barred Monroe from the building for the rest of the night. Hail later talked Ava into letting her issue an open challenge during the show.

"I am going to finish what I started last year."



It doesn't matter if it's Oba Femi or Leon Slater, Ricky Saints says it's only a matter of time before he's back on top. 😤@starkmanjones pic.twitter.com/KdsYDd2MtE — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2026

Ricky Saints took advantage of the opening in the program to come out and talk to the crowd. He said that the revolution is going to continue in NXT, because the brand needs him. Saints claimed that Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans left because they couldn't compete with him, and he put the NXT Champion on notice that he's next in line.

Tatum Paxley defeated Izzi Dame. The former NXT Women's Champion put on a show for the folks inside of the WWE Performance Center, especially when she connected with an impressive top rope Spanish Fly and a 450 splash. After a strong back-and-forth contest, Paxley finished off her former Culling stablemate with Cemetery Drive.

WWE aired an introductory vignette for Elio LeFleur, formerly known as Aigle Blanc on the independent circuit.

Jacy Jayne defeated Kendal Grey to retain the NXT Women's Championship. The Evolve Women's Champion had Jayne incredibly well scouted and was arguably the better woman in this match, but chaos erupted after Fatal Influence got involved and that allowed Jacy to hit the Rolling Encore to retain her championship.

Izzi Dame defeated Thea Hail to win the NXT Women's North American Championship. Pretty much the entire locker room attempted to answer Hail's open challenge, including Tatum Paxley who held back the crowd with a chain saw, but Dame stole her spot in the match by sneaking into the ring first. With The Culling watching at ringside, Izzi took advantage of her battered opponent and hit her with an avalanche Dame Over to win the title.

Speechless. 🤯



Izzi Dame is the new NXT Women's North American Champion!!@izzi_wwe pic.twitter.com/DRdvjV6PxB — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2026

Ethan Page cut an in-ring promo segment where he bragged about his record-breaking reign as the NXT North American Champion. He was interrupted by several people, including Stacks and Shiloh Hill, and brawl eventually broke out.

Oba Femi defeated TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater to retain the NXT Championship. Slater gave it everything he had on Tuesday night, but in the end, his incredible athleticism was no match for the power and strength of The Ruler. After misfiring on a Swanton Bomb 450, Slater found himself in the powerful grasp of Oba Femi and was put down with the Fall From Grace.

Femi exited the Performance Center after the match was over, but he left the NXT Championship belt laying in the center of the ring. A clear sign that he's moving on to conquer a new landscape.

