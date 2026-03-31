Finn Balor to Face Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 42
Another match has been booked for WrestleMania 42.
It was three weeks ago when Finn Balor was kicked out of The Judgment Day, the culmination of a long-term takeover bid by Liv Morgan, and The PrinXe will now be coming for his pound of flesh next month at Allegiant Stadium when he takes on Dominik Mysterio.
Balor issued that challenge as he addressed the WWE Universe via a pre-recorded promo during Monday night's episode of WWE Raw from Madison Square Garden.
He said as far as he was concerned, The Judgment Day were a family. He's now lost his family, thanks in large part to a self-indulgent "jackass".
Balor admitted that he's no angel. He made a great deal of enemies, and even more mistakes during his four years running the clubhouse. The biggest mistake he made was trying to make a man out of Dominik Mysterio.
Balor took full responsibility for helping create the monster that Mysterio has become, and now he's vowing to be responsible for destroying him at WrestleMania.
This will mark the second consecutive year that Balor and Mysterio will share the ring with one another on the Grandest Stage of Them All. They both competed in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the Men's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 last year in Las Vegas.
Dirty Dom emerged victorious after he hit a frog splash on Balor and pinned his then stablemate to win the Men's Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career.
Save for the few weeks that John Cena held the gold last fall, Mysterio nearly carried the Men's IC Title for a full year. Penta finally took it off of him earlier this month, when Balor refused to let Dom cheat against the veteran luchador.
Dom had an opportunity to win the title back last week, but thanks to Balor once again, he came up short.
WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):
- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship
- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship
- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship
- AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams for the Men's United States Championship
- Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi
- Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match
- Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com