Finn Balor to Face Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 42

Another match has been booked for WrestleMania 42.

It was three weeks ago when Finn Balor was kicked out of The Judgment Day, the culmination of a long-term takeover bid by Liv Morgan, and The PrinXe will now be coming for his pound of flesh next month at Allegiant Stadium when he takes on Dominik Mysterio.

Balor issued that challenge as he addressed the WWE Universe via a pre-recorded promo during Monday night's episode of WWE Raw from Madison Square Garden.

"I'm responsible for destroying you at WrestleMania" 👊@FinnBalor did not stutter!! pic.twitter.com/0wWEjHTckH — WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2026

He said as far as he was concerned, The Judgment Day were a family. He's now lost his family, thanks in large part to a self-indulgent "jackass".

Balor admitted that he's no angel. He made a great deal of enemies, and even more mistakes during his four years running the clubhouse. The biggest mistake he made was trying to make a man out of Dominik Mysterio.

Balor took full responsibility for helping create the monster that Mysterio has become, and now he's vowing to be responsible for destroying him at WrestleMania.

This will mark the second consecutive year that Balor and Mysterio will share the ring with one another on the Grandest Stage of Them All. They both competed in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the Men's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 last year in Las Vegas.

Dirty Dom emerged victorious after he hit a frog splash on Balor and pinned his then stablemate to win the Men's Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career.

Save for the few weeks that John Cena held the gold last fall, Mysterio nearly carried the Men's IC Title for a full year. Penta finally took it off of him earlier this month, when Balor refused to let Dom cheat against the veteran luchador.

Dom had an opportunity to win the title back last week, but thanks to Balor once again, he came up short.

WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):

CM Punk & Roman Reigns | Netflix

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship

AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams for the Men's United States Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match