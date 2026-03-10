Former NFL Star Rob Gronkowski Threatens to Get Physical With WWE's Logan Paul

It appears Logan Paul's antics have landed him on the bad side of former NFL and WWE star Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk is no stranger to the squared circle. The former NFL tight end was involved with WWE from 2017 to 2020. First getting physically involved at WrestleMania 36 when he helped Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, before eventually becoming a former 24/7 Champion.

However, Gronkowski's issues with Logan Paul stem outside the squared circle, which could result in a physical confrontation between the two men later this month.

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gronkowski calls out Paul for staging a WWE phone call

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski recently appeared on the Up & Adams Show. When asked about Logan Paul's recent comments towards him, Gronk didn't hold back on accusing Paul of staging a phone call with WWE management to get out of a boxing fight with former NFL player Le'Veon Bell.

"Yeah, well, I saw Logan just duck Le'Veon Bell," Rob Gronkowski said. "They were supposed to fight. They were supposed to put $1 million each in escrow. And Logan Paul had the WWE owner call him and say, oh, you can't do it. Logan Paul, what if you get hurt? I just feel like he backed out, and that was just his excuse. He should have just came out and said, 'Actually, I don't want to do it.'

"But instead, he had backup, and then he put the call online as well, like, hey, look, I can't do it because WWE said I can't do it. Like, that's the biggest crap of all time. I mean, you don't just call people out, and then it happens, and then you back out like that; it just shows that he's a flake. And on top of it, I saw that he was actually commenting as well, that he could whoop my ass."

Gronkowski threatens to throw fists with Logan Paul later this month

Gronk didn't stop there, going as far as to physically threaten Paul when they square off in a flag football game later this month in Los Angeles.

"If Logan Paul wants a piece of me, we're both playing in the flag football game on March 21 in LA," Rob Gronkowski continued. "And I can tell you this, the last time players talked trash to me on a football field, I threw someone out of the club. I broke necks, I laid out defensive ends, I pummeled safeties.

"No one can tackle me. So if Logan Paul wants a piece of me, I'm down to throw it down on the field and even throw my fist and just go at it, an all-out brawl on the flag football field. I don't care. It's flag football, and it's a family event. I will fight him on the field if he wants to fight me right there and then in the flag football. No problem.

Loga Paul at WrestleMania 38 | Logan Paul on X

"If he wants to talk garbage, if he wants some of us, I'll see him on the field. Because I can tell you this, I know he's not on my team either. So if he wants to throw hands, hey, I'm down for it, let's go. He won't be able to cover me. He won't be able to grab my flag. I'm gonna smoke him. I can probably play defensive back on him, and I'm gonna whoop his ass as well."

Could this all be a setup for a big celebrity match at WrestleMania 42?

With Logan Paul continuing to pick fights with the likes of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, is this all leading to some kind of big match between these parties at WrestleMania 42?

Recent reports have suggested that merchandising ideas for Tom Brady have been discussed within WWE recently, as they return to Allegiant Stadium for WrestleMania 42, where Brady is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tom Brady | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it's very unlikely we'll see Tom Brady step inside a WWE ring to compete, seeing him in the corner of Rob Gronkowski as he takes on Logan Paul could be the kind of match that ESPN would really love having on their network next month.

Will Paul and Gronk get physical on the football field later this month to set up a match at the Showcase of the Immortals? We'll find out soon enough.