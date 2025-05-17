Former NXT Women's Champion Giulia Officially Called Up To WWE SmackDown
The Beautiful Madness is officially a member of the WWE SmackDown roster.
General Manager Nick Aldis made that announcement during Friday night's episode in Greensboro, North Carolina in a backstage segment that included Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.
Byron Saxton was interviewing Bliss backstage after she had qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier in the night, but Alexa cut the conversation short after she spotted The Queen standing outside of Aldis' office.
Fans then found out what Bliss wanted to chat with Charlotte about last week. She asked the 14-time Women's Champion if she had given any thought to her offer of friendship. Bliss said Flair was nice to her during their time together in NXT and she never forgot that.
Charlotte dismissed the offer by saying she didn't remember that at all. Just then the door to Nick Aldis' office opened and Giulia walked out.
Aldis introduced the former NXT Women's Champion to both women and declared her to be the newest member of the SmackDown Women's Division. Her official call up comes just eight months after she made her WWE debut at NXT No Mercy.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
John Cena's Next Match Among Those Confirmed For WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
Hulk Hogan And Real American Beer Looking To Acquire Iconic American Restaurant Brand Hooters
Takedown Discussions: Which WWE Superstars Could Win 2025 Money In The Bank Briefcases?
Former WWE Superstar Daria Berenato (Sonya Deville) Finds Herself Back Home In MMA [Exclusive]