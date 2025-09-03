Former WWE Champion No-Shows Charity Wrestling Event In The UK
A former WWE Superstar and champion continues to make controversial waves on the pro wrestling independent scene.
A new report from Cultaholic claims that former WWE Tag Team Champion, Matt Riddle, no-showed a charity wrestling event that he was scheduled to work this past weekend.
Riddle was scheduled to work the Global Wrestling Kingdom's "A New Kingdom Rises" event in Barnsley, England. Not only did Riddle not appear at the event, but he reportedly didn't even travel to the United Kingdom for it.
The event was in support of charities for survivors of domestic abuse and homeless veterans. Riddle was scheduled to face Simon Miller in a singles match on the card. Grado took the spot of Riddle in his absence.
While he was booked for another show the same weekend at another location, Riddle reportedly told the promotion that he would still be able to make his committed date to Global Wrestling Kingdom.
According to Cultaholic, despite not showing up, Riddle has not paid his booking deposit back.
Riddle not immune to controversy
Matt Riddle is not immune to controversy. He was released from his WWE in contract in September of 2023, but continued to work as a pro wrestler on the independent circuit.
Riddle is currently the MLW World Heavyweight Champion, but also held the WWE United States Championship and WWE Tag Team Championships during his time on the WWE main roster. Riddle is also a former NXT Tag Team Champion.
MORE: WWE May Have Spoiled AJ Lee's Upcoming Return
Riddle also has been outspoken recently regarding some top level superstars in WWE, including both Goldberg and CM Punk. On Goldberg, Riddle angled for a match against him by working social media and a video clip went viral when the two stars confronted one another backstage.
As for CM Punk, Riddle made waves earlier this year when he claimed that while CM Punk is putting on a nice front, but that he's heard that the top WWE Raw star was still immensely difficult to deal with and work with in WWE.
