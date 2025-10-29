Former WWE Star Reveals Status Of The Nexus Documentary
The Nexus came to be when the competitors from the first season of NXT banded together in the summer of 2010 to attack some of WWE's biggest stars, such as John Cena, CM Punk, and more.
The group felt like a fresh addition to the WWE roster, but it would fizzle out just as quickly as it came together when the group underwent member changes that same year.
Back in 2021, WWE was working on a documentary for the WWE Network centered on The Nexus, and even brought in past members and talent such as Fred Rosser (Darren Young) to film the special.
What happened With The Nexus documentary
Another former member, David Otunga, spoke with MuscleManMalcolm and discussed the documentary and what exactly happened with it.
“It was completed. They just finished it. I talked to the guy, one of the producers, and literally like the next day, two days later, he got fired. They all got fired. They got let go in COVID.- David Otunga, Muscle Memory
He goes on to say that he doesn't think it will ever see the light of day, but thinks WWE should figure out a way to get it out there since it's completed.
David Otunga has got himself into a few headlines as of late due to his YouTube channel, in which he talks about his WWE career, the legality of WWE's non-compete clauses, and more.
The Nexus' Highlights (And Lowlights) In WWE
As previously stated, The Nexus formed as the members of NXT Season 1 came together and attempted to flip WWE on its head.
The most notable members of the faction were Wade Barrett, the leader and winner of the first season of NXT, and Daniel Bryan, who was fired by the company shortly after his main roster debut after choking Justin Roberts with a tie.
The faction primarily feuded with John Cena, even forcing him to join the group for a short while and help them capture the WWE Tag Team Championships. That feud led to what many consider the moment they lost all momentum, SummerSlam 2010. The match that seemed like The Nexus was destined to win instead saw Cena pull off an upset.
After that, they never truly recovered. Replacing Wade Barrett with CM Punk gave them a small bit of energy, but the group slowly faded away until CM Punk won the WWE Championship, and there wasn't much desire to keep him around the faction.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Thunder Rosa Provides Injury And Return Update
Rotunda Family Issues Statement Clarifying Health Status Of Mike Rotunda
Babes Of Wrath Just Scratching The Surface As AEW Women's Tag Title Tournament Begins [Exclusive]