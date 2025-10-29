Babes Of Wrath Just Scratching The Surface As AEW Women's Tag Title Tournament Begins [Exclusive]
'If you build it, they will come.'
Surely that's a phrase you've heard before. It was popularized by Kevin Costner's 1989 classic film Field of Dreams, despite being a misquote from the actual line of dialogue, but its meaning certainly holds water when discussing the creation of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship.
Long before AEW President Tony Khan officially announced the titles on the September 24 edition of AEW Dynamite, he had the women's tag team belts commissioned. He was simply waiting for the right moment to introduce them to the audience, knowing he first had to build a division worthy of having them.
"Somebody had told me maybe a year or two years ago... That giving us tag titles wouldn't necessarily create more opportunity," Willow Nightingale told The Takedown on SI. "It has to be that we already have a division that's functioning and flourishing, and that tag titles would be a reward for something that's already in motion."
Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, collectively known as the Babes of Wrath, are eagerly awaiting their moment to shine with an 8-team tournament to crown the inaugural champions set to get underway.
Nightingale believes Khan's patience will be their reward as becoming the first ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions will be much more meaningful today than it would have a year or two ago.
"I would say the better part of this past year we've really focused on tags. We've done a lot of eight women tags, [and found] alliances amongst ourselves."
"I totally agree," Harley Cameron chimed in. "I think realistically that [we] as a company have been growing and growing and our women's division, right now, is just so strong and it really has flourished. And we have just so many genuine, strong alliances."
Cameron also believes that introducing women's tag team titles prior to now would have been seen more as obligatorily checking a box, rather than something that was deserved or earned.
She said this tournament feels like it's happening at the exact right time, and all sixteen women involved are ready to cash in on the sweat equity that's gone into building this women's tag team division over the past several months.
"Everyone's got a fire lit in them at the moment," Cameron said. "It's opening the door to more opportunities. And I think it's a good reason to feel extremely motivated. Even though we all have that within us when we come to work every week, it's definitely something that fuels that fire of like, let's get it!"
Cameron has been one of the more eager competitors in this tournament, even though it took her a while to find a partner.
She first went to Mercedes Moné, but was rather rudely rejected. She was then left feeling a bit lost when Kris Statlander informed her she'd be focusing all her energy on retaining the AEW Women's World Championship, but Willow Nightingale gladly swooped in to save the day for little tag team orphan Harley.
Willow Nightingale was a natural choice for Harley Cameron
While she may not have been her first option on-screen, Willow was the clear choice for Cameron behind the scenes.
"We're naturally very similar high energy, happy go lucky kind of people," Cameron said. "We're friends and we have been for a long time, so it just feels nice [to be together]."
The Babes of Wrath face a tough opening round match-up, and will most likely be looked upon as the underdogs when they eventually square off against Ultimo Moné and forever ROH Women's World Champion Athena.
The CEO and The Fallen Goddess are two of the most dominant and well-respected singles competitors in the company, but the story of this bout will be whether that dream pairing can hold up against the natural team chemistry of Willow and Harley.
"I think that that's where our strength comes with Willow and I, it's an effortless natural bond that we have," Cameron said. "You can see that we're gelling. We've had people say to us it doesn't look like we've just started. It looks like we've been a well-oiled unit for a while. And I think that comes with having that actual real life connection."
Nightingale is no stranger to tag team wrestling, but never before has she had a partner who has been so in sync with some of her quirky, silly ideas.
The Babes of Wrath have only competed in two matches as an official team, including a win over Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford at WrestleDream, so fans have only gotten a small taste of what they've been planning behind closed doors. Willow promises that more fun is on the horizon.
"I think from the first match to the second match, we've already had growth of what we can show in ring," Willow said with a smile. "I'm excited to see what lies ahead of us. I know we have ideas that we haven't even been able to put into motion yet, so you guys just keep watching."
It is not yet known when Harley and Willow's match against Mercedes and Athena will take place, but the Fallen Goddess has told The CEO she must undergo 'minion training' beforehand.
The AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament will officially get underway Wednesday night when Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminate face off against the Sisters of Sin in an opening round match-up.
This special Fright Night edition of AEW Dynamite will hit the air live at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS and HBO Max.
