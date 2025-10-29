Thunder Rosa Provides Injury And Return Update
Thunder Rosa hasn't been seen on AEW television since her appearance at All In: Texas, in which she suffered an unknown injury during the inaugural women's Casino Gauntlet match.
Now approaching five months since that injury, Thunder Rosa was able to provide a positive update on her recovery and how she is feeling about making her in-ring return.
Thunder Rosa would make an appearance at the Big Texas Comic Con and got the chance to speak with Midnight Movie Trash about the event and how she is feeling.
“Everything is going really well. So, I’m expecting to return to the ring fairly soon.”- Thunder Rosa, Midnight Movie Trash
Rosa has been dealing with some career setbacks as of late, suffering a back injury that took her out for over a year in 2022/2023, followed not long after by a concussion that left her out of action for multiple months last year.
It is amazing to see her recovering, and fans can be excited to see her possibly appear on AEW television in the near future.
Further along in the interview, Rosa discussed her wrestling promotion, Mission Pro Wrestling, which went on hiatus back in 2023, but she revealed that the promotion is working to get back up and running sometime soon.
What AEW Talent Are Injured And Who Isn't Appearing On TV?
Thunder Rosa is among a long list of AEW talents who aren't appearing in the promotion at the moment due to injury. Big names like Will Ospreay, Jay White, Adam Cole, and others have been absent, with the earliest return for any of them expected around 2026.
More recent names like Wardlow (torn pectoral), Kota Ibushi (broken femur), and Hologram (knee) were all doing great work and seemed primed for a storyline before AEW was forced to shake up plans.
Aside from injuries, there are plenty of other big names who are healthy but haven't seen screen time lately, such as Chris Jericho and Britt Baker.
AEW President Tony Khan spoke about both of those stars and their status with AEW just recently, exclaiming that they are both fantastic wrestlers and he would love to see them back in the ring soon.
