Rotunda Family Issues Statement Clarifying Health Status Of Mike Rotunda
On Tuesday, Barry Windham, the former tag team partner of Mike Rotunda, announced that the WWE Hall Of Famer had entered hospice care.
However, according to a new update from The Rotunda Family, that isn't the case.
The Rotunda Family took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to clarify the status of the former IRS character in WWE. The statement confirmed that Rotunda is having health issues stemming from a massive heart attack suffered on September 20, but that he has entered a rehab facility to work through those issues, not hospice.
"My father is not in hospice, but rather in a rehabilitation center," the family statement by Mika Rotunda said. "He suffered a massive heart attack on September 20, was in a coma for a week, and spent over a month hospitalized. By the grace of God, he has now transitioned to a rehabilitation center, where our family remains present, hopeful, and focused on his recovery."
Rotunda Family clarifies early report on Mike Rotunda
The statement addressed and clarified how and why the hospice report came out and cleared Barry Windham of any purposeful wrongdoing.
"Yes, my uncle Barry did make a comment mentioning that my father is in hospice care while answering a question about our late family member who we lost two years ago. We want to make it clear that he misspoke -- not intentionally."- Rotunda Family Statement
The statement also confirmed that Rotunda has a long road ahead in his recovery. The family called on Rotunda's "strength, work ethic, and athleticism as traits that will help him get healthy. They asked for privacy, but said they were grateful for the support they've gotten from wrestling fans.
Rotunda is a WWE Hall of Famer and his family has created a legacy within WWE. Both of his sons — Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas — have worked for WWE. Dallas is still a part of the company as the leader of Wyatt Sicks. Bray Wyatt passed away in 2023.
Wyatt was the leader of the Wyatt Family, a former WWE champion, and one of the most memorable WWE acts of his era.
Mike Rotunda is a former heavyweight champion and former WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Windham and Ted Dibiase.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Drew McIntyre Reveals He Almost Joined Rival Promotion Before Returning To WWE
New Report Reveals Length Of Chelsea Green's WWE Contract Extension
Killer Kross And Scarlett Manage Their Business With Wrestling Fans In Mind
Rey Mysterio Has Hilarious Reaction To Fan Suggesting His Son Is Greatest Heel Ever