Former WWE Star Says He Had One of the Worst Gimmicks in History

Could this former WWE Superstar's character go down as one of the worst gimmicks of all time?

WWE has had its fair share of terrible gimmicks over the last several decades. Most of them got the spotlight in the 80s and 90s; characters like Duke "The Dumpster" Droese, The Goon, and TL Hopper invaded wrestling fans' television screens on a weekly basis.

But does one particular WWE 90s gimmick in particular stand out among the rest as the worst wrestling gimmick of all time?

Former WWE Superstar Headbanger Mosh was a recent guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. When asked about his short-lived Beaver Cleavage character that was introduced when his Headbangers tag team partner Thrasher was on the shelf with an injury, Mosh admitted that it was likely one of the worst gimmicks in wrestling history.

"I have one of the worst gimmicks in the history of wrestling," Most admitted. "I still to this day don't know where it truly came from, how the idea came up. I mean, I think the vignettes could possibly be some of the best vignettes ever done. They're hysterical.

"I mean, I'm sitting there, and I come out of a room, and I tell my mother that I can't find the cat. I can't find a cat anywhere. She turns around. She goes, 'You can't find p---y?' I go, 'No, I can't find p---y anywhere.'

"Meanwhile, she's peeling a zucchini, and she goes, 'Well, P---y is probably under the bed. I know what would get p---y…' I have a scrape on my knee, and she's cleaning my knees, and I go, 'When it comes to working on your knees, my mom knows best.' I mean, they're priceless. There were no rules back then. Do whatever you have to do to get over, to draw ratings."

WWE Attitude Era gimmicks would never work today

Beaver Cleavage is the type of gimmick that was perfectly acceptable during the WWE Attitude Era, a period of time where characters like The Godfather, Goldust, and Val Venis were prominently placed near the top of the card. In fact, all three characters mentioned above are former Intercontinental Champions.

But in 2026, none of these characters would be welcome on WWE programming as they were presented in the 90s. Times have changed, and the days of edgy characters like this no longer fit in today's modern wrestling landscape. The professional wrestling industry as a whole has, in recent years, leaned more kid-friendly than it was during that era.

The Godfather | Shelby Reeves/Chillicothe Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

While there are still many wrestling fans who long for the days of the Attitude Era, even they should be able to acknowledge that the days of characters portraying pimps and porn stars are very much behind us. It's very unlikely we'll ever see a national wrestling company lean toward a TV-MA product again.

