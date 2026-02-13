WWE Offers Huge WrestleMania Ticket Discount Amid Reports of Low Sales

If you're planning on attending WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas this April, now might be a good time to grab your tickets.

There have been multiple reports released this week surrounding WWE's concern over ticket sales for this year's Showcase of the Immortals. This morning's report states that there is so much concern about current ticket sales that the company is evaluating the entire WrestleMania 42 card.

As the old saying goes, where there's smoke, there's fire. There certainly appears to be something to these reports as Allegiant Stadium took to social media this afternoon to announce a 25% discount on WrestleMania 42 tickets this weekend.

"Holiday Weekend Offer



Get your seat at the table with 25% OFF tickets — starting NOW through Monday, February 16 at 11:59 PM PT. Don't miss out."

It will be very interesting to see if this limited-time discount can move some tickets for WWE's biggest show of the year.

What is the current card for WWE WrestleMania 42?

The card for WWE WrestleMania 42 has been slowly coming together over the past few weeks. But with the whole card being evaluated, it's hard to know what will and won't change leading up to the event.

Here is the currently announced card for WrestleMania 42:

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Men's Elimination Chamber match winner

Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c) or Jade Cargill (c)

Women's Elimination Chamber winner vs. Jade Cargill (c) or Stephanie Vaquer (c)

The rest of the WrestleMania 42 card as currently rumored

Brock Lesnar | WWE

In addition to what has been currently announced, there are a couple of other matches rumored for WWE's huge two-night event this April. Brock Lesnar's potential opponent has been a huge topic in recent weeks. It initially appeared that a match between The Beast Incarnate and Oba Femi was on the table for this year's event. However, a new report has revealed that Lesnar was penciled in to face LA Knight prior to the Royal Rumble.

Given the current reports of concern about ticket sales, WWE might want to pivot away from the Lesnar-Knight match and give fans the match they want to see instead—an epic encounter between The Ruler and The Beast.

There has also been a lot of hope that a match between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker would take place at the Showcase of the Immortals. However, with both men currently on the shelf with injuries, there's no telling whether they'll be cleared to compete in time for this year's event.

