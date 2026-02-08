Orange Cassidy Names Bad Bunny As Dream WWE Opponent

Bad Bunny is going to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show this year, but the newly-minted Grammy Award winner for Album of the Year had his name in bright lights for pro wrestling before the NFL.

Bad Bunny surprised wrestling fans with how well he acclimated to the ring when he wrestled his first match at WrestleMania 37. He teamed with Damian Priest and defeated The Miz and John Morrison.

Over a year later, Bad Bunny would square off against Priest for a match in Puerto Rico at Backlash. He was victorious in that match too.

Bad Bunny has made a handful of WWE appearances since the match in Puerto Rico, most notably a Royal Rumble appearance. Will the music superstar ever appear in the ring for a full singles match?

Time will tell, but if he does, he has one opponent waiting for him. That man is AEW star, Orange Cassidy.

Orange Cassidy has a celebrity dream match in mind

Orange Cassidy | AEW - Lee South, All Elite Wrestling

In a new interview with SiriusXM Sports, Cassidy was asked about who his dream WWE match would be if the forbidden door between both wrestling companies were open. Cassidy's answer? Bad Bunny.

"If there was a forbidden door between WWE and AEW, the person I would want to have a match with is probably ... yeah, I'd like to get in there with Bad Bunny. Why not? Bad Bunny's cool." Orange Cassidy

It's unlikely that a forbidden door between WWE and AEW will be opened up anytime soon, so Cassidy has been keeping himself busy in AEW.

Cassidy has been embroiled in a feud with The Death Riders and has a huge tag team match coming up at the AEW Grand Slam event in Australia next weekend. At that show, Cassidy will team with Toni Storm to take on the Death Rider team of Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta. The match has a special twist.

Hair vs. hair. Whoever loses the fall for their team will be forced to get their head fully shaved bald. Other announced matches for the event include MJF vs. Brody King for the AEW World Championship, Andrade vs. Adam Page with the winner facing the world champion at Revolution, and much more.

As for Bad Bunny, last week he won the Album of the Year Grammy and will cap off that historic week as the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. It will be his first headlining appearance at the big game, but not his first appearance. Bad Bunny appeared alongside Shakira during the Super Bowl in 2020.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Superstars Predict Super Bowl LX Winner

Top Tag Team Reportedly Heading to AEW

New Details Emerge on Ava's WWE Departure

Latest on Bad Bunny’s WWE Return as He’s Set to Headline Super Bowl Half-Time Show