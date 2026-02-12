Logan Paul Clarifies Bad Bunny Super Bowl Remarks And Hypes Up Potential WWE Match (Exclusive)

Logan Paul isn't setting the table for a WWE match against Bad Bunny, but the social media megastar certainly wouldn't turn one down.

Ahead of Bad Bunny's Halftime Show performance at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Paul made some headlines by seemingly dismissing all interest in seeing Bad Bunny do his thing at Levi's Stadium. During a red carpet appearance, Paul was asked about whether or not he was excited to see the show and his answer was a short, "no."

Speaking with The Takedown on SI, Paul clarified his comments about Bad Bunny and confirmed he didn't mean any disrespect to the multi-time Grammy winner.

"On the red carpet when I was asked, 'are you excited for the halftime show?' I can't remember the last halftime show I've been excited for," Paul said of his comments. "I don't even know if I'm paying attention for most of the game. Like, I'm working, I'm mingling and stuff. And yeah, maybe part of it is knowing what could happen in the WWE, but also part of it is just like, I'm walking down a red carpet."

Logan Paul versus Bad Bunny, is that a WWE match that the world wants to see? The popular opinion about his comments this past weekend was that Paul was angling for a match against the global superstar. Logan said that wasn't the case.

"I'm not setting the table," Paul said of a potential match against Bad Bunny. "I don't know. Look, the thing about him is he's a busy guy. He's a very busy guy. I don't know. I don't know what is on his agenda. I would like to, I would. I would like to make it happen."

Logan Paul makes bold claim about a potential match with Bad Bunny

Stranger things have happened in WWE. The fact that Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have stepped in the ring at all is a testament to the "anything can happen" philosophy that WWE adopts so often. What would a Paul versus. Bunny match mean? According to Paul, nothing short of the biggest match ever.

"If Bad Bunny versus Logan Paul happened, I have no doubt it would be the biggest wrestling match of all time," Paul said. "Like, hands down, without question, that match extends so far beyond the WWE Universe. It breaks all barriers of what people think wrestling is. You have the opportunity to capture a global audience in one match."

"The guy is talented. The guy is so talented. ("He's) the definition of a superstar, whether it's performing at a big game halftime show, or actually even wrestling. Now that said, I've got some experience under my belt. I don't see how he's going to be able to stand my pressure and my athleticism and strength, but if it happens, that's a big money match. That's a big money match I know the whole world would tune in for and I think it would be a real good one."

Paul is now a full-time member of the WWE roster and appears regularly on WWE Raw each week as part of the Paul Heyman-led Vision faction alongside the now injured Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory.

As for Bad Bunny, he last wrestled for WWE in 2023. Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in Puerto Rico in what was a memorable San Juan Street Fight. Not only is that match remembered for it's quality, but also Benito's entrance was a legendary one that yielded one of the bigger WWE crowd pops in recent memory.

Make sure to check back on The Takedown on SI as our full conversation with Logan Paul will drop on Friday.

