2025 AEW Continental Classic Lineup And Schedule Revealed
The third annual Continental Classic tournament kicks off this week on the Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite.
Last year's Continental Classic was won by the current AEW Unified Champion, Kazuchika Okada, who many consider to be the greatest tournament wrestler of all-time. Okada defeated Ricochet in the semifinals and Will Ospreay in the overall tournament final at Worlds End to retain the Continental title he won on March 20, 2024.
The complete field was revealed tonight with a Selection Monday special hosted by Tony Schiavone and streamed on social media. The round robin tournament consists of two blocks with six participants in each block.
Under Continental rules, matches have a 20-minute time limit, 3 points are earned with a win, 1 point is earned for a draw, and everyone is banned from ringside.
This year's lineup will put a microscope on several of AEW's major ongoing conflicts, including the tensions in the Don Callis Family, which has three members involved in the 2025 Continental Classic. The Death Riders are also represented in the tournament with three members amidst their current dilemma over Jon Moxley's losing streak.
A notable name missing from the lineup is Kyle O'Reilly, who isn't cleared to compete following his victory over Moxley at Full Gear.
Who's in the Gold League?
The participants in the Gold League are:
- AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada
- Darby Allin
- Pac
- Kevin Knight
- "Speedball" Mike Bailey
- Kyle Fletcher
Who's in the Blue League?
- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita
- Jon Moxley
- Claudio Castagnoli
- Orange Cassidy
- Roderick Strong
- Mascara Dorada
2025 Continental Classic Tournament schedule
The tournament begins this week in Nashville with Wednesday's Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite and a special Thursday night episode of Collision.
Week 2 will continue with the December 3rd episode of Dynamite in Fishers, IN and Collision at GalaxyCon in Columbus, OH, on December 6.
Week 3 of the tournament will start in Atlanta, GA for the December 10th Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite. The Collision edition of Winter Is Coming is set for AEW's return to Cardiff, Wales, UK on December 13th.
Week 4 of the Continental Classic is also part of AEW's winter tour of United Kingdom. The Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite/Collision takes place in Manchester, England on December 17th.
Block competition for the tournament will officially conclude during Week 5 in New York City when AEW returns to Hammerstein Ballroom for Dynamite on 34th St. and Christmas Collision on December 20th and 21st.
The league finals and championship final will decide the winner of the 2025 Continental Classic at AEW Worlds End in Chicago on December 27th.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
AEW Star’s Injury After Full Gear Forces Continental Classic Change
AEW Full Gear 2025 Results: Samoa Joe Wins World Title, Swerve Strickland Returns, The Elite Reunites
Warner Bros. Discovery Announces AEW Schedule Adjustments For December
Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.Follow lyricwrestling