2025 AEW Continental Classic Lineup And Schedule Revealed

The third annual Continental Classic tournament kicks off this week on the Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite.

Last year's Continental Classic was won by the current AEW Unified Champion, Kazuchika Okada, who many consider to be the greatest tournament wrestler of all-time. Okada defeated Ricochet in the semifinals and Will Ospreay in the overall tournament final at Worlds End to retain the Continental title he won on March 20, 2024.

The complete field was revealed tonight with a Selection Monday special hosted by Tony Schiavone and streamed on social media. The round robin tournament consists of two blocks with six participants in each block.

Under Continental rules, matches have a 20-minute time limit, 3 points are earned with a win, 1 point is earned for a draw, and everyone is banned from ringside.

This year's lineup will put a microscope on several of AEW's major ongoing conflicts, including the tensions in the Don Callis Family, which has three members involved in the 2025 Continental Classic. The Death Riders are also represented in the tournament with three members amidst their current dilemma over Jon Moxley's losing streak.

A notable name missing from the lineup is Kyle O'Reilly, who isn't cleared to compete following his victory over Moxley at Full Gear.

Who's in the Gold League?

Kazuchika Okada is defending his Continental Championship again in this year's Continental Classic tournament. | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The participants in the Gold League are:

AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada

Darby Allin

Pac

Kevin Knight

"Speedball" Mike Bailey

Kyle Fletcher

Who's in the Blue League?

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita is making his Continental Classic tournament debut. | All Elite Wrestling

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita

Jon Moxley

Claudio Castagnoli

Orange Cassidy

Roderick Strong

Mascara Dorada

2025 Continental Classic Tournament schedule

The tournament begins this week in Nashville with Wednesday's Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite and a special Thursday night episode of Collision.

Week 2 will continue with the December 3rd episode of Dynamite in Fishers, IN and Collision at GalaxyCon in Columbus, OH, on December 6.

Week 3 of the tournament will start in Atlanta, GA for the December 10th Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite. The Collision edition of Winter Is Coming is set for AEW's return to Cardiff, Wales, UK on December 13th.

Week 4 of the Continental Classic is also part of AEW's winter tour of United Kingdom. The Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite/Collision takes place in Manchester, England on December 17th.

Block competition for the tournament will officially conclude during Week 5 in New York City when AEW returns to Hammerstein Ballroom for Dynamite on 34th St. and Christmas Collision on December 20th and 21st.

The league finals and championship final will decide the winner of the 2025 Continental Classic at AEW Worlds End in Chicago on December 27th.

