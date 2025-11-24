Whether Anyone Else In WWE Wants To Admit Or Not, Becky Lynch Is Right

The final Monday Night Raw before Survivor Series: WarGames will emanate from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City later tonight, which means that Adam Pearce has just a few short hours left to decide what kind of General Manager he wants to be.

Will he be fair and do what's right, or will he let a major travesty of justice slide without any form of repercussion?

Becky Lynch lost her Women's Intercontinental Championship to Maxxine Dupri this past Monday night inside of Madison Square Garden. It was not the first time she lost a championship, and it will not be the last, but it's the manner in which The Man lost that sent her spiraling out of control on social media over the last week.

The WWE Universe is DISGUSTED by the bias coverage of “Mediocre” Maxxine STEALING my championship from me!! Private training sessions?! An EXTENSIVE guest list!?! Executives helping her every step of the way?!? Clearly RIGGED from the beginning!!! She said it HERSELF, I AM THE… https://t.co/JWXihplnJN — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 24, 2025

Perhaps no one else in history, save for maybe the current President of the United States, has gotten more use out of their caps lock button in a seven-day period than Becky Lynch.

While other outlets have been heralding Maxxine's victory as one of the greatest upsets of the last few years, and undoubtedly it is the biggest win of her young career, there are not many people across the pro wrestling media landscape who are willing to admit that Lynch is absolutely right about what happened to her. She was completely screwed out of her title by an emotionally compromised referee.

Until quite recently, Jessika Carr has had a fantastic tenure as a WWE referee. In 2017, she became the company's first female official in decades and would later become the first woman in history to referee a match in Saudi Arabia and inside Hell in a Cell. She's a barrier breaker, no question, but that does not justify her very intentional mistreatment of the greatest female superstar to ever grace a WWE ring.

I, Becky Lynch was ROBBED — a TRUE champion! And that referee, Jessica Carr? People are saying very CORRUPT, looked VERY, VERY SUSPICIOUS! Terrible calls, BAD judgment, NOT EVEN COUNTING! Maybe she was too busy thinking about being a star! People are saying the finish was a… pic.twitter.com/0E3j7MSLdb — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 19, 2025

As evidenced by the rightful WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion in the video above, Jessika Carr executed arguably the worst 10-count of all time during Lynch's match with Dupri.

Before the closing sequence transpired, Maxxine was dumped to the outside and Carr waited an entire four seconds before she started to count. She then continued that excruciatingly slow four-second cadence until AJ Lee's music hit, which caused her to stop counting altogether.

It was a full 37 seconds before Dupri re-entered the ring on the top rope crossbody that won her the title. Lynch should have won the match nearly four times over by that point.

Carr's inexcusably poor execution of a simple 10-count is even more egregious when you take into consideration the well-documented fast count in the first meeting between Lynch and Dupri during the October 6 edition of Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas.

Becky was clearly on the path to victory against a much more inexperienced opponent when Jessika Carr handed Maxxine an incredibly cheap win that somehow served as the catalyst for her title opportunity this past Monday night.

The Man has rightfully promised legal action against all parties involved, but Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has the power to stop that litigation before things really get out of hand.

Adam Pearce should throw out last week's result and give Maxxine another opportunity after Survivor Series

Becky Lynch | WWE.com

Becky Lynch is scheduled to be in Oklahoma City for Raw tonight, and Adam Pearce should take that opportunity to re-award her the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Furthermore, Jessika Carr should be disqualified from officiating any future matches involving The Man until she deems her worthy of that honor once again.

For the record, this has nothing to do with Maxxine Dupri. We at The Takedown on SI are incredibly proud of the progress she's made as an in-ring performer over the last two years. She's gracious, humble, and an overall joy to be around. But for someone who has put in that kind of effort, shouldn't she want to really earn her first singles title?

She should absolutely be granted another opportunity to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship, but only after Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday night in San Diego. Becky Lynch has earned the right to focus on her next big pay-per-view match before finishing up any other business.

AJ LEE IS THE FIFTH MEMBER BUT SHE'S OUTNUMBERED!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/nQj9I32AM8 — WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2025

Lost in the controversy of Jessika Carr's poor officiating last Monday was the illegal interference of AJ Lee. While it's always nice to see the former Divas Champion on WWE programming, she had no business distracting Lynch the way she did.

Didn't Lee already get her victory over The Man at Wrestlepalooza? Why try to rub salt in that wound after going M.I.A for several weeks? AJ's actions deserve consequences as well, and Lynch is bravely taking it upon herself to even the score inside of WarGames this Saturday.

It may be an ill-advised move, but Becky Lynch will be teaming up with some of her greatest rivals — Asuka and Nia Jax — to participate in one of WWE's most violent matches, just so she can attempt to get an ounce of revenge against AJ Lee.

AJ Lee | WWE

It's that kind of fight, determination, and passion that Adam Pearce should want from one of the Red Brand's most prestigious champions.

Will he choose to be on the right side of history later tonight, or will he officially unmask himself as a completely biased General Manager who only rewards his favorites? The ball is in your court Mr. Pearce. Becky Lynch should still be the Women's Intercontinental Champion, and it's not just her saying it.

Disclaimer: This editorial was written almost completely within the realm of kayfabe. Don't take life too seriously, you'll never make it out alive. Write that down.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Raw Preview (11/24/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Warner Bros. Discovery Announces AEW Schedule Adjustments For December

From Blacklisted To TNT Champion, Mark Briscoe & Tony Khan Discuss AEW Full Gear Victory

5 Favorites To Win The 2025 AEW Continental Classic