WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Blog (11/24/25)

It's Survivor Series week and this week's episode of WWE Raw will be loaded with hype for WarGames on Saturday night.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar both returned to WWE last week and will join opposite teams for WarGames. Reigns will join The Usos, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes to take on Lesnar, Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Bronson Reed.

Reigns will open this week's episode of Monday Night Raw and presumably explain his involvement on Saturday night. What will the Tribal Chief say about renewing his rivalry with Lesnar and Paul Heyman? Will he be able to co-exist with his team? Both Punk and Rhodes were his last two WrestleMania opponents. The drama will unfold on this week's episode.

In addition to the appearance of Reigns, tonight's episode of Raw will have major implications for the men's WarGames match this weekend, as there will be an advantage match. Participants from both teams will collide, with the winner getting a one-man advantage at WarGames.

The 'Last Time Is Now' tournament continues with second-round action tonight. Carmelo Hayes will square off against Gunther. Gunther defeated Je'Von Evans last week and Hayes pulled the upset over Bronson Reed on SmackDown. The second match is Penta vs. Solo Sikoa.

Who will advance to try and earn the right to face John Cena in his final match? You can find out on Raw.

Last week on Raw, Becky Lynch lost her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship to Maxxine Dupri. All week long, Lynch has been on a tirade about unfair treatment in the match and is set to address that treatment and the loss this week on Raw.

Speaking of Intercontinental Championships, Dominik Mysterio no longer holds his, but will challenge for it at Survivor Series on Saturday night. Mysterio is scheduled to directly address his Survivor Series opponent, John Cena, on tonight's show.

WWE Raw Results

-The show started with a recap of the events from last week concerning Survivor Series and WarGames.

-Roman Reigns made his entrance and the crowd went wild. He did his long entrance and then got to the ring and asked the OKC crowd to "Acknowledge him." They cheered, but then Cody Rhodes' music hit. Rhodes did his full entrance and joined Reigns in the ring.

-Cody said he thought it would feel different to go face to face with Reigns and then asked him what was in it for him at WarGames. Reigns answered and said that he was in the war a lot longer than Cody had been. He said he doesn't mess around with family and that their team is his family. Reigns said that the team was in his Bloodline first and that he wanted to make sure his family was ok.

-Cody listened to Reigns and took his words at face value. Cody extended his hand and said "welcome to my team" to Reigns. As soon as he said that, CM Punk walked out.

-Punk told OKC to acknowledge them. The crowd cheered. Punk then questioned Reigns and his loyalty. He also questioned Rhodes says that the team was his and that he wa the captain on Raw. Reigns said that he hated Paul Heyman and The Vision more than he didn't like Cody and Punk. Reigns said that was his word. He then looked at Punk and Cody and said "that title would look better on my shoulder. Reigns then left.

-As Reigns left the ring, Punk and Rhodes both wondered who he was talking about. Reigns uttered "that's for you to figure out."

-Backstage, Paul Heyman begged Drew McIntyre to only participate in his Advantage Match and nothing else on the show this week because he was still suspended. Logan Paul was shown with the rest of The Vision and suggested that Brock Lesnar be Drew's opponent in the match. Heyman said it would be Paul instead. Paul told him that was a good choice.

-Gunther's entrance music blared in the arena and The Ring General walked out for his Last Time Is Now tournament second round match.

-Gunther defeated Carmelo Hayes to advance in the Last Time Is Now tournament. Hayes put up a valiant effort and nearly got Gunther countered out after an amazing springboard DDT on the outside of the ring. Gunther hit Hayes with a power bomb and then locked in his choke. Hayes escaped, but then was hit again with a second power bomb to get the victory.

-Backstage, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes were still bickering backstage. The Usos walked into the shot and demanded that they all get on the same page. They said they would take care of business and win their team the advantage for WarGames.

-Dominik Mysterio made his entrance and cut a promo in the ring in front of a booing audience. Dominik said that he would end the John Cena retirement tour at Survivor Series. He said he would beat Cena and win back the Intercontinental Championship. He then said he would continue being the best Mysterio.

-The audience chanted for Cena and then Cena's music hit. Dom looked scared, but then a little person dressed as Cena ran out and mocked his entrance.

-Dom started to run down the imposter Cena, but he eventually challenged Dominik to a fight. Dom hit him with a cheap shot and then beat him up in the ring with a variety of moves including a 619 and a Frog Splash from the top rope. After the damage was done, Rey Mysterio ran out to make the save.

-Rey Mysterio defeated JD McDonagh. Finn Balor tried to get involved in the match and he did, but it eventually blew up in his face. McDonagh knocked him off the ring apron and then Mysterio hit him with a 619 for the win.

-Backstage, The New Day whined to Adam Pearce, but Pearce yelled and interrupted them. He said he had scheduled a tag team title match for them next week. New Day vs. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

WWE Raw Card:

Men’s WarGames Advantage Match (participants to be announced)

Brock Lesnar to appear

Becky Lynch speaks

Solo Sikoa vs. Penta in the Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals

