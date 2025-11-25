Update On Whether Penta Injury On WWE Raw Altered 'Last Time Is Now' Tournament Plans

Penta was been eliminated from John Cena's The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament Monday night on Raw, but his loss came in the worst way possible.

The veteran Luchador was ruled medically unable to continue after he delivered a hurricanrana to Sikoa and landed badly on his shoulder.

He suffered the injury very early on in the match, roughly four minutes into what was scheduled to be a 12-minute encounter, according to the Wrestling Observer. The length of the match, however, was the only significant change.

Bryan Alvarez is reporting that Solo Sikoa was always scheduled to go over and advance to the tournament semifinals to face Gunther.

“Solo Sikoa was scheduled to beat Penta, so nothing changed in the tournament,” Alvarez said.

Gunther punched his ticket to the semifinals earlier in the night on Monday, when he defeated Carmelo Hayes in a very good match. Melo may not have gotten the victory, but he more than proved that he can hang with the big boys in WWE and is deserving of more opportunities in the very near future.

Two more quarterfinal match-ups are scheduled for this Friday night on SmackDown. Jey Uso will take on longtime Cena rival Rusev, while LA Knight will once again face off against a mystery opponent.

Knight was originally scheduled to face Sheamus after the Celtic Warrior knocked off Shinsuke Nakamura in his opening round match, but WWE announced last week that he suffered an injury that will keep him from being able to compete in the rest of the tournament.

Those last two quarterfinal matches have already taken place. This Friday's edition of SmackDown was recorded last week in Denver, with many WWE talent and crew members getting much of this week off for the Thanksgiving holiday. Spoilers for the show are available, should you not want to wait to see who won.

The only other information that's available regarding Penta is that he really wanted to finish the match Monday night, but the WWE medical team would not allow him that opportunity. We'll provide an update on his condition as soon as one is made available.

Who will face John Cena in his retirement match?

John Cena's Final Match | WWE

John Cena has just two dates left in his Hall of Fame career. He's set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio this Saturday night at Survivor Series: WarGames in Dom's hometown of San Diego.

After the show this weekend, it's full steam ahead to Cena's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C..

The winner of The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament will earn the honor of facing The 'Greatest of All-Time' in his retirement bout. Four men are left standing, including the initial tournament favorite in Gunther. The Ring General already retired one Hall of Famer at a Saturday Night's Main Event special this year. He's two wins away from getting to do it again.

