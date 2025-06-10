Gunther Defeats Jey Uso To Win World Heavyweight Championship On WWE Raw
Gunther is once again the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.
The Ring General defeated Jey Uso in the main event of Monday Night Raw to recapture the gold he lost back in April at WrestleMania 41.
Gunther warned Jey that if he stretched himself too thin, that he would be destined to lose the World Heavyweight Championship. Just call him Nostradamus, but he was absolutely right.
Sporting a taped up mid-section thanks to injuries sustained at Money in the Bank on Saturday, Jey Uso put up a heck of a fight Monday night. Albeit in a losing effort. He managed to power through multiple attempts by Gunther to secure the win via his patented sleeper hold, but in the end, Jey finally lost consciousness and the referee was forced to call for the bell.
In just his third defense since winning the title at WrestleMania, Jey Uso's reign as the World Heavyweight Champion came to an end after just 52 days. He lost to Seth Rollins via disqualification in his first defense, before beating Logan Paul last month at Saturday Night's Main Event.
The dark cloud of Seth Rollins and his newly won Money in the Bank contract hung over Monday night's main event, but The Visionary never appeared. Even as Gunther stood center ring, exhausted from battle, Rollins stayed out of the way and allowed him to celebrate his victory.
The Ring General can now turn his attention toward WWE SummerSlam, where he may be facing this year's King of the Ring winner.
It was Gunther himself who won last year's tournament and then went on to defeat Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland to capture his first World Heavyweight Championship.
The 2025 King of the Ring Tournament got underway Monday night, with Gunther's old rival Sami Zayn advancing onto the semi-finals.
