Gunther Returns to Attack Medically Cleared Seth Rollins, Match Set for WrestleMania

It appears that Bron Breakker is not going to be medically cleared in time to compete at WrestleMania 42, and Gunther is taking his place.

The Ring General had not been seen for three weeks and was reportedly stuck in creative limbo as the 'Showcase of Immortals' quickly approached, but he made his return in surprising fashion Monday night on Raw at Madison Square Garden.

Moments after it was announced by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce that Boston Police had dropped all charges against Seth Rollins for his actions last week, and that The Visionary had been medically cleared for competition, Rollins snuck in the ring for another attack on Paul Heyman.

Rollins got in one good chair shot to The Oracle's back, before Gunther came out of nowhere to pull Seth out of the ring. The Career Killer locked in the sleeper hold and forced him to pass out on top of the commentary table, before lifting his head and pointing toward the WrestleMania sign.

It was a clear indication of what was later made official by GM Adam Pearce, Gunther and Rollins will go one-on-one at WrestleMania 42.

Neither Gunther's connection to Paul Heyman nor his motivations for attacking Rollins (outside of wanting a match at WrestleMania) are currently known, but the WWE creative team needed to find him a spot on the card with his reported opponent, Rey Mysterio, out injured. It appears that Rollins was also in need of an opponent.

Gunther chosen to be Bron Breakker's replacement for WrestleMania 42

The Vision turns on Seth Rollins | WWE

The wheels were put into motion for Bron Breakker's WrestleMania match back at the Royal Rumble when he was attacked and stomped out by a masked man purported to be Seth Rollins. The result of that assault saw Breakker get eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match by Oba Femi mere seconds after the contest officially started.

The Visionary appeared to be making his long-awaited comeback after Breakker convinced the rest of The Vision to turn on him back in October.

Furious over what transpired in Saudi Arabia, Breakker hijacked the opening of Monday Night Raw on February 2 by completely trashing the ringside area. It's when he flipped over the commentary desk, however, that he suffered a serious hernia injury that has put him on the shelf for the past two months.

By the time Elimination Chamber had rolled around, Bronson Reed was also out of action with a biceps tear and Logan Paul had assumed the position of lead antagonist in Rollins' return angle.

The Maverick was eliminated from the Men's Elimination Chamber Match after the masked man snuck into the cage and delivered yet another stomp. But instead of dashing off into the crowd as he had done after previous attacks, the mysterious figure lingered in the ring before eventually revealing his identity to the crowd in Chicago.

Seth Rollins was officially back after undergoing surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff four months prior, and he is now medically cleared for action next month in Las Vegas, as expected. Unfortunately, it does not appear that Breakker will be able to stand across from him at Allegiant Stadium.

Total recovery time for a more complex hernia surgery can take up to three months, but Breakker was said to be rehabbing his backside off from the moment he was able in order to make it back in time for the 'Showcase of the Immortals.'

Unless there's a swerve in the works, Rollins and Gunther now join an already stacked card that continues to grow by the week. Upwards of 16 matches could make the final cut by the time WrestleMania 42 goes live on ESPN on Saturday, April 18.