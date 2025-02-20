Wrestling On FanNation

Hacksaw Jim Duggan Signs Legends Deal With WWE

Zack Heydorn

WWE.com

Hacksaw Jim Duggan has signed a new Legends deal with WWE.

SEScoops is reporting that Duggan is now under a WWE Legends contract and can be featured in WWE video games and as an action figure with the company. Duggan is a WWE Hall of Famer and famously won the first-ever WWE Royal Rumble match.

Earlier this month, it was reported that legendary tag team, Demolition, had also signed a Legends deal with the company. That deal came together after a long estrangement between both sides.

In WCW, Duggan won the WCW United States Championship and was the last WCW Television Champion in history. Duggan also worked the Mid-South territory, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and even TNA throughout his career in the pro wrestling industry.

