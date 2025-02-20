WWE Superstar Logan Paul Reveals He's Banned From Egypt
In Logan Paul's latest vlog published yesterday (Feb 19), the WWE superstar claimed he's banned from visiting Egypt.
Paul would explain that MrBeast was heading to Egypt to explore the pyramid, and that he reached out to join, but was informed by MrBeast that the Egyptian government specifically told him that Paul, and only Paul, wasn't allowed.
He explains:
“MrBeast just uploaded a new video exploring the pyramids or something. I love the pyramids. So I was like ‘Jimmy, can I come?’ And he was like ‘For sure dude.’ Then a week later he called me and was like ‘Dude, unfortunately, the Egyptian government said that you can’t come, otherwise we can’t come.’- Logan Paul
I was like ‘Wait what? I know I pissed people off but the Egyptian government? I’ve never even been to Egypt, why can’t I come to the pyramid Jimmy?’ He said ‘I don’t know the government specifically said you are the only person that cannot come on this trip.’”- Logan Paul
The vlog also includes backstage clips and interactions with WWE superstars from the Feb 3 Raw show in Cleveland, Ohio, including Rhea Ripley, Penta, host Cathy Kelly and others.
In that episode, Paul interfered in a match between The New Day and Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee. The Maverick would take out Mysterio ringside before tossing him back in the ring for Kofi Kingston to eventually pin him for the win.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Backstage Frustration Growing Over WWE Women's Division Booking
WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg Reveals When He'll Wrestle His Last Match
Seth Rollins Comments On Facing "Bitter Rivals" In Potential WrestleMania 41 Match