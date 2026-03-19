Has WWE Been Teasing Chris Jericho’s Return With These Easter Eggs?

The rumors of a Chris Jericho return to WWE have swirled for months.

Jericho is currently signed to a contract with AEW but reports indicated he might return to WWE as soon as this year's Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. Jericho never showed, but that doesn't mean he never will.

During recent WWE television programs, the company has seemingly dropped several Easter egg hints that may indicate Jericho's debut is closer than we think. On three different occasions, WWE Superstars uttered catchphrases and sayings of former Jericho gimmicks in WWE and elsewhere.

Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

WWE is planting Chris Jericho Easter eggs in their product

First, this past Monday night on WWE Raw, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman opened the show with an in-ring promo segment. The segment eventually involved Brock Lesnar trying to attack Seth Rollins, but getting thwarted by Oba Femi. Prior to that, Rollins discussed allowing Heyman to enter his inner circle.

That's Jericho egg number one. Jericho was famously the lead act in the Inner Circle faction for AEW. Jericho started that faction on the first episode of AEW Dynamite, and it existed in the company for years.

Second, two weeks ago on Raw, CM Punk and The Usos confronted one another in the show's main event segment. The Usos demanded an apology from Punk about what he said about their uncle. In response, Punk talked about his history with their family and said he learned under the learning tree of the Wild Samoans.

Chris Jericho | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Like Inner Circle, Jericho created and led a faction in AEW called The Learning Tree. The gimmick featured Jericho trying to teach and coach younger talents in the company. Other members of the group included Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

Third, in a recent promo with Roman Reigns on WWE Raw, CM Punk uttered the infamous Jericho catchphrase, "you just made the list." In the promo, Reigns told Punk that he wanted to retire him and Punk said that he made a long list of other stars that have wanted to do the same thing.

The last major gimmick that Jericho had in WWE involved the list. Jericho carried around a clipboard that was called The List Of Jericho, and he would add various heels to the list as a means of punishing them.

WWE is teasing the return of Chris Jericho.



Here are some hints OR Easter eggs you might've missed 👀



pic.twitter.com/lit1FaXdwJ — Jake Reigns Hive (@left2reigns) March 18, 2026

So, is Chris Jericho returning to WWE? Time will tell. WrestleMania is on the horizon and Jericho has always been notorious for flashy and fancy debuts. At the same time, reports indicated that Jericho's contract with AEW had been frozen due to time away.

Jericho last wrestled for WWE in 2017. He's been a multiple-time world champion in the company throughout his career.