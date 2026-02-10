How to Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Stream

The road to WrestleMania 42 includes a key stop on Saturday, February 28 as the annual Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event takes place from the historic United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

No WWE Superstar has entered the massive steel structure in their career more than Randy Orton. The Viper became the first man to qualify for the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber Match when he defeated Aleister Black and Solo Sikoa in a triple threat match on the February 6 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

He'll soon enter the chamber for the 10th time, seeking an opportunity to win his 15th World Championship at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. The man who can outlast his other five opponents will move on to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada this April.

The WWE Women's Division will once again get the chance to show out inside the Elimination Chamber this year, with Tiffany Stratton already set to make her second-ever appearance in the match.

The winner will head to WrestleMania 42 to challenge either Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer or WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill. 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan has earned the right to face the champion of her choosing, but she has yet to publicly announce her decision.

It also wouldn't be a Premium Live Event in Chicago without an appearance from the Second City Saint. World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has a date with Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 42, but will he be able to make it there with the gold still around his waist?

Finn Balor has been in hot pursuit of the World Title in recent weeks, and Elimination Chamber would be a mighty fine event for a big-time fight between the PrinXe and Chicago's favorite son. Time will tell if that match gets made official.

Here's everything we currently know about this year's Elimination Chamber. Check back for updates as men's and women's qualifying matches will be taking place on episodes of Raw and SmackDown every week until all the pods have occupants.

WWE Elimination Chamber date:

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

WWE Elimination Chamber time:

Time: 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PST)

WWE Elimination Chamber location:

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

How to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber:

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited. Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV and Verizon in the United States. International streaming available on Netflix.

WWE Elimination Chamber Match Card (Announced):

2026 Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

2026 Men's Elimination Chamber Match: Randy Orton vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

