The Latest Update on the Card for WWE WrestleMania 42
Just 10 weeks remain until WrestleMania 42 and it sounds as though much of the card for the biggest wrestling show of the year is still up in the air.
We found out last Monday night on WWE Raw that 2026 Men's Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns will challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Champion at the 'Showcase of the Immortals', but even that match is not 100 percent locked in from a storyline standpoint.
Punk still has unfinished business with Finn Balor and he will reportedly be defending his title against the PrinXe at Elimination Chamber later this month, but for all intents and purposes, the main event of WrestleMania 42 is set with Punk and Reigns the obvious plan.
We also know that 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan will be challenging either Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship, or Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship, assuming both women still hold their respective titles come April.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select gave an update on the rest of the card Saturday evening, and it can best be summed up as a work in progress.
"We were told by WWE sources that a number of the 'original plans' for WrestleMania have simply not been presented, and that a lot of the WrestleMania card is still being discussed."
It is a guarantee that all four WWE World Champions will be defending their titles in Las Vegas. It's a fairly safe bet that Liv Morgan will ultimately choose to face Stephanie Vaquer, because the company has been teasing that match almost from the moment Morgan returned from injury in November.
The No. 1 Contender's for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship and Jade Cargill's WWE Women's Championship will then be determined in the annual Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches on Saturday, February 28 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cody Rhodes is the reported front runner to face the Scottish Warrior, with Jacob Fatu potentially finding his way into the mix to make it a triple threat match. The plan for Cargill remains an absolute mystery, but as of Friday, Tiffany Stratton is the only woman who has qualified for the Elimination Chamber Match.
Becky Lynch versus AJ Lee for the Women's Intercontinental Championship is reportedly still penciled in, and it's highly doubtful that The Bella Twins big reunion would not lead to them challenging for the Women's Tag Team Titles at some point along the road to WrestleMania, if not on the show itself.
Hopefully, a clearer picture for the remainder of the card will start to come together over the next few weeks.
Current card for WrestleMania 42:
- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Women's Royal Rumble Winner Liv Morgan against the Women's Champion of her choosing
- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. TBD for the WWE Championship
- Jade Cargill or Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. TBD for their respective Women's Championship
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com