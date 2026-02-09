Update on How Bron Breakker Injured Himself on Last Week's Raw Show

Bron Breakker is officially off the road to WrestleMania 42.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer broke the news Sunday night that the Unpredictable Badass suffered a 'serious hernia' last week that required surgery, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider has now been able to corroborate that report with some additional information.

"We are told that Breakker was hurt during last Monday's Raw when he flipped the [commentary] table over," Johnson wrote in his report. "Breakker is officially off the road while he recovers. We are told there is currently no timetable for his return at this moment."

Bron Breakker | WWE

Johnson said that the determination for Breakker to go under the knife was made by Wednesday of last week.

While there is currently no timetable for Breakker's return to action, the typical recovery window for hernia surgery is anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the former Men's Intercontinental Championship should be able to get back into the mix for WrestleMania 42 in April.

The expectation is for Breakker to face Seth Rollins at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals', but that will also require The Visionary to recover from his own surgery in time.

How did Rollins and Breakker get to this point?

Seth Rollins tore his rotator cuff this past October during his match with Cody Rhodes for the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship. WWE made the decision to have Breakker turn on Rollins and attack him the following Monday night on Raw as a way to write him off of television.

Bron immediately began his pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship that Rollins was forced to vacate, but he came up short in his bid to dethrone CM Punk on the January 5 edition of WWE Raw. He then set his sights toward earning another opportunity at the Royal Rumble, but that turned out even worse for him.

Breakker entered the match from the No. 2 position and was immediately attacked by a masked man who was heavily implied to be Rollins. After taking a stomp on the outside, Bron stumbled into the ring and was promptly eliminated by Oba Femi.

OH MY 👀



.@bronbreakkerwwe is FURIOUS after what happened at the Royal Rumble pic.twitter.com/9D7V6agA2V — WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2026

Infuriated over what transpired in Saudi Arabia, Breakker destroyed the ringside area this past Monday and suffered the injury that will now keep him out of action for the next several weeks.

WWE is reportedly under the belief that Seth Rollins will be good to go by WrestleMania 42, which is why they ran the mystery attacker angle on Breakker at the Royal Rumble. We wish both men a speedy recovery.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Raw Preview (2/9/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Reportedly Facing 'Internal Criticism' Over WrestleMania 42

Latest on Injury Chelsea Green Suffered on WWE SmackDown

Jeff Hardy Confirms Why He and Matt Went Back to TNA