WWE Confirms Roman Reigns Schedule Ahead of WrestleMania 42

Roman Reigns' in-ring record last year had a few ups and downs. The year would see him beat Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Solo Sikoa, but ultimately suffer major losses at WrestleMania 41, Crown Jewel, and Survivor Series: WarGames.

2026 has kicked off nicely for the OTC as he won the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble match, earning himself a shot at the title at WrestleMania 42. That title shot was quickly revealed to be against the World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk.

Roman's schedule for the road to WrestleMania

With Reigns aiming for CM Punk's title, WWE released his upcoming schedule, confirming he will feature on five episodes of Raw leading into his WrestleMania bout against "The Second City Saint."

March 2nd from Indianapolis, Indiana, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

March 16th from San Antonio, Texas, at the Frost Bank Center.

March 23rd from Boston, Massachusetts, at the TD Garden.

March 30th from New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden.

April 13th from Sacramento, California, at the Golden 1 Center. (Final Raw before WrestleMania)

It is a for sure thing that Reigns and CM Punk will have some sort of interaction with each other leading into the match, but it will have to be seen what exactly happens between the two rivals before their title match.

Roman Reigns and CM Punk's rivalry

CM Punk and Roman Reigns' history together dates back to Punk's first run with the company, which ended in 2014. The two would share the ring multiple times before Punk left, most famously having a one against three handicap match as Punk took on all three members of The Shield.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns | Netflix

Since Punk's return, he and the OTC have only shared the ring on four occasions. Two of those matches would end up seeing Punk and Reigns work together as teammates in the WarGames match. They also squared off in the 2025 Royal Rumble match, which helped lead to a triple threat bout featuring Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

Unlike WrestleMania 41, this year won't feature Paul Heyman or Seth Rollins, but the stakes are much higher as both men are competing to hold the World Heavyweight Championship, a title that Roman Reigns has yet to hold in his WWE career.

